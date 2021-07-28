Arrest made after woman shot on quiet Wellington street

Police swarm over Travers St, Vogeltown, Wellington, after a person was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Several people were spoken to by police in the street.

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a shooting at a Wellington property on Sunday.

A 41-year-old woman suffered critical injuries in the daytime attack, which brought armed police to Travers St, a quiet cul-de-sac in the suburb of Vogeltown. She is now in stable condition in a ward at Wellington Hospital.

The property where the shooting took place is understood to be linked to the Mongrel Mob.

Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur said officers investigating the incident executed two search warrants in Wellington and the Wairarapa on Wednesday morning.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A police forensics team in Travers St, Vogeltown, Wellington, where a woman was shot on Sunday.

The woman was taken into custody at a Carterton property, and has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the shooting.

She appeared in the Masterton District Court earlier today and has been remanded in custody.

Harpur said police were continuing to investigate this incident, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a distinctive blue early-2000s station-wagon in the Wellington city area between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Sunday. This includes anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.

“We also want to thank Travers St and Vogeltown residents for their assistance and understanding while our staff have conducted inquiries in the area over the past three days.

“This was a serious incident which has caused alarm in the community. Police will be maintaining increased patrols in the area and the investigation team is working hard to ensure those responsible are held to account,” Harpur said.