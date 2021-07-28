Greyhound official disqualified for two years after placing 200 bets

Daniel Laing admitted placing bets at race meets where he was working as the official starter. (File photo)

A Greyhound racing official has been disqualified for two years after placing 200 bets on races he was involved in.

A Judicial Conduct Authority penalty decision said licenced greyhound starter Daniel Laing had earlier admitted placing bets at meetings he was the official starter at. A starter oversees the greyhounds being put in the starting boxes and presses a button to activate the lure, which the dogs chase during the race.

According to the summary of facts, Laing was the official starter at the Auckland Greyhound Racing Club’s meeting held at the Manukau Sports Bowl on June 13, 2021.

Prior to race four, which Laing was not starting because one of his own greyhounds was racing in it, stewards were informed Laing had placed a bet on his greyhound to win.

The chief stipendiary steward questioned Laing after the race about his betting activity, and he admitted he had placed bets.

He knew he was not allowed to place bets while working as the starter and said he was “dumb for doing so”. He was stood down for the rest of the meeting.

An investigation found that between June 4, 2020, and June 13, 2021, Laing placed 201 bets at race meetings where he was officiating as the starter. Most of the transactions were worth at least $50 each.

Stipendiary steward Scott Wallis said there had been no similar breaches of greyhound racing rules in New Zealand.

The case had several mitigating factors, including Laing’s guilty plea, the fact he had not offended before, and that he had closed his TAB account and sought professional help for gambling.

Aggravating factors included making the bets despite knowing he was prohibited from doing so. T

Laing told the Judicial Conduct Authority that although he knew he was not meant to place bets while starting, he did not know the “full extent and reason for this” until Wallis explained it to him.

“I pride myself on doing a professional job as a starter to ensure everyone get a fair opportunity and had not considered the perception that placing a bet may bring that into question.”

He felt being disqualified from working as a starter would be an “excessive penalty”.

“I would have to give up training my small team of greyhounds and pups and find homes for 19 dogs. I also have employment at the Cambridge Jockey Club training centre which funds my greyhounds, and that would be affected by any disqualification.”

123rf Laing was disqualified for two years. (File photo)

He also asked the authority not to fine him as he was spending his earnings on caring for and improving facilities for his greyhounds.

“These proceedings have been a wakeup call for me to the extent that I have closed by TAB account and sought help with my life and to ensure a better future for myself, hopefully in the greyhound industry.”

The authority determined the breach was at the “higher end of seriousness”.

It noted there was no evidence Laing dishonestly manipulated the outcome of the races he betted on, but said it still “brings into question the integrity of the sport of racing”.

The authority said Laing was entitled to place bets when he was not working at a race meeting.

It was clear that from his references that Laing was a “highly-regarded, hard-working official”, and the authority was “conscious” he would have to give up training greyhounds for a time if he was disqualified from working as a starter.

“However, the opportunity to receive and hold a licence to train is a privilege and not a right,” it said.

Laing was disqualified for two years after receiving a six-month discount for the mitigating factors, including his early guilty plea.