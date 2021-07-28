'Happy and radiant' Gisborne teenager Willow Stone remembered for touching many lives

A Gisborne teenager's legacy lives on after she tragically lost her life in an accident, but her organ donation has helped save the lives of three others.

Willow Stone​, 14, was killed while riding her bicycle in Okitu​ last week, and at her request, her family donated her organs, the recipients being a teenager and two other women.

Her mother, Rachael Stone​, said it was something she had previously discussed with her children and didn’t want it to be a “taboo subject”. At least three people had since contacted her to say her daughter had inspired them to be organ donors.

“I already knew she wanted to donate, and I knew she wanted to be cremated. We’d already talked about it. It’s important to have these conversations, and it wasn’t taboo for us, and it shouldn’t be for others. It’s a legacy she’s left for other people.”

Supplied More than 2000 people across Gisborne farewelled Willow Stone on Tuesday.

Willow was farewelled on Tuesday at Gisborne’s showgrounds with more than 2000 people celebrating the life of the “bubbly teenager”.

After Willow died in Gisborne Hospital, her sister Summer asked her to visit her “as a butterfly”.

“We were outside this morning and this monarch butterfly came over to our campervan and was fluttering around that and flying around us all for about five minutes. It was so amazing, we could nearly touch it. And I said to Summer, she’s come to visit to you,” Stone said.

A “real water baby” Stone said Willow would still go out surfing with her friends even in the winter, “they were little chargers,” she said.

Willow was a lover of sports, from swimming, to surf lifesaving to jujitsu.

“She was given a lot of opportunities through sports, she was one of those chicks, you know, she was all go. Whatever there was to do in Gisborne she’d go and do it.”

Willow started modelling for Postie Plus about two years ago, and modelling was something she wanted to continue doing.

“She had a lot of fun, and she was with Postie for quite a bit. She got to hang out with Stan Walker and was in a musical clip. She was the little old Gizzy girl in the bright lights.”

Stone said her daughter had a wonderful sense of humour.

“She wasn’t without her blonde moments and was a bit of a goof,” she laughed. “She’d just want to make you laugh, and any way she could make you laugh, she would.”

./Stuff Willow Stone was happy, radiant and bubbly, mother Rachael Stone said.

Willow had a creative streak and had future aspirations in interior design.

“Willow was my morning person who would wake up, be happy and radiant, making mornings brighter. She was my pāua who still loved to sleep with me. I cherished this time as I knew this would not be forever, as she would grow up and move away to live her own life one day. I just wasn’t expecting to lose her completely.”

Stone said her daughter’s smile would brighten anyone’s day.

“Willow has touched so many people’s lives and though this is the most painful and excruciating feeling, no parent should have to feel, I know she is dancing, smiling and sending her love to everyone.”

A Givealittle page has since been set up for the family by Stone’s sister so the family could “find their new normal without any financial pressure and allow them the time to process their loss over the coming weeks while they readjust to life without Willow”.

The page was set up two days ago and has already received more than $29,000.