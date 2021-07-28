Covid-19: Mattina crew member taken to Southland Hospital for assessment

A crew member for the Mattina container ship, quarantined in Bluff, has been taken to Southland Hospital for assessment.

A crew member from the Mattina, currently berthed at South Port in Bluff, has been moved to Southland Hospital.

The mariner is one of 16 aboard the ship that have tested positive for Covid-19.

Acting general manager Jo McLeod said the mariner was taken to hospital on Wednesday afternoon for “assessment and possibly ongoing care”.

“This was done in a carefully planned and co-ordinated way, working with St John, IPC, ED and other hospital staff, under the guidance of Southern DHB Medical Officers of Health.”

Four other crew members from the Mattina were already in MIQ in Christchurch, and the ship’s captain, who tested negative to Covid, was in quarantine in Southern DHB-arranged accommodation in Southland, she said.

The ship arrived in New Zealand on July 18 and was scheduled to leave the port to deliver imported goods to other ports in New Zealand on July 20.

It has been held back until its crew are cleared by health officials.

Last week, two of the infected mariners were taken to Southland Hospital for assessment, but did not need to be admitted and were returned to the ship.

Zeaborn Ship Management spokesperson Andrew Leahy, who was acting on behalf of the ship’s owners, said the group were still waiting for confirmation to hear when the vessel could leave.

Health wise, the 16 Ukrainian and Filipino crew members on board were faring well, he said, adding that their family had been notified about the situation and were being kept informed of any new developments.

The Sailors’ Society of New Zealand is making arrangements to deliver welfare packages to the crew this week, in addition to care packages already delivered by members of the community.

“The Mattina crew is deeply appreciative of the care packages they received and convey their heartfelt thanks to the Southland community for their kind support and humanity in this difficult situation,” Leahy said.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the Southern District Health Board’s focus continued to be on monitoring and providing health care for the crew members.

“Before the quarantine status is lifted, we will need to be satisfied that the crew are fully recovered, public health requirements have been met, and there is no risk to the public.”