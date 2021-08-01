Camping or resting: Freedom camping 'loophole' raises concern

Freedom Camping is prohibited at George Quay in Motueka where a woman was found sleeping in the back of her van and issued an infringement fine. She contested the fine and successfully argued she was resting to avoid driver fatigue.

Fears have been raised that a precedent may have been set by a Justice of the Peace in Nelson who accepted the evidence of a freedom camping fine recipient that she was resting to avoid driver fatigue and not camping.

A $200 infringement fine was issued to the woman after she was found about 5.45am one morning during the summer sleeping in the back of a van at George Quay in Motueka – an area where freedom camping is banned under a Tasman District Council bylaw.

Council environment and planning manager Dennis Bush-King on Thursday told members of the regulatory committee the woman contested that fine in Nelson District Court where she argued she was resting for the purposes of avoiding driver fatigue “and the court accepted her evidence”.

Under the Freedom Camping Act 2011, “resting or sleeping at the roadside in a caravan or motor vehicle to avoid driver fatigue” is allowed.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Tasman District councillor Dana Wensley says there is an “enforcement loophole” in the Freedom Camping Act.

“So the infringement fine was cancelled,” Bush-King said.

Regulatory committee chairwoman, councillor Dana Wensley, said the incident highlighted what she described as an “enforcement loophole”.

Wensley told committee members that she sent a letter to the Ministers of Internal Affairs, Conservation and Tourism “asking for some response so that we can get this loophole fixed because it does make our enforcement job quite complicated”.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Tasman District Council has asked for examination of the wording and interpretation of some sections of the Freedom Camping Act with a view to giving the courts “better guidance on what is camping and what is not”.

The letter, released to Stuff, contains a request for an examination of the wording and interpretation of some sections of the Freedom Camping Act with a view to giving the courts “better guidance on what is camping and what is not”.

In the letter, Wensley says the woman said in her evidence that she had been parked for about 1¼ hours only when her presence was detected by the enforcement officer.

“What if someone said that in order to avoid fatigue, they had to park up for say six hours? In our view this decision undermines the intent of the act,” Wensley says. “It is already being promoted on social media as a way to avoid paying an infringement fine.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Councillor Kit Maling says most “issues of significance” with freedom camping are in Golden Bay, which is a destination.

Bush-King told committee members there were some “unique features” around this case. The woman had said she was initially camping in the Buller Gorge. She then stopped at the reserve adjacent to a roundabout at Motueka, but that was too noisy, so she drove to George Quay at about 4.30am.

“That's the nature of that particular case,” Bush-King said. “It won't be replicated in all cases. We will still continue to enforce our bylaw but if anyone does wish to challenge the issue of an infringement fine and say that they were resting for the last six hours in order to avoid driver fatigue then the law will just not be able to be enforced.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff A reserve near the roundabout at the entrance to Motueka where a woman stopped in her van is called Rest Awhile.

However, councillor Kit Maling said the council had most “issues of significance” with freedom camping in Golden Bay where resting to avoid driver fatigue would not be an excuse “because it’s a destination”.

“So, I wouldn't get too concerned about one incident,” Maling said. “Somebody will always look for a loophole and to try and get a piece of legislation so tight that you don't have a loophole, I think, is pretty difficult.”

However, some other councillors were concerned about a precedent.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says she will “respond shortly” to councillor Dana Wensley’s letter.

Councillor Dean McNamara said if the incident had hit social media, it would not be a “one-off” while Councillor Celia Butler asked if the decision would “start to establish a body of case law”.

“Is that a risk with this type of court decision, that it will be used in the future in a similar situation ... for a judge to make the same decision based on case law established by this?”

Bush-King said that was why it had been recommended that Wensley raise the issue with the ministers.

“We haven’t had a response from them yet,” he said.

When asked for a response, a press secretary for Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti referred Stuff to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, saying the matter came under the local government portfolio.

Mahuta on Friday said she would “respond shortly” to Wensley.

“My colleague, the Minister of Tourism [Stuart Nash], has recently undertaken consultation to support the effective management of freedom camping in New Zealand including proposals to improve regulatory tools,” Mahuta said. “I understand the Minister will be taking proposals based on the feedback received to Cabinet in due course.”