How to turn a chemical wasteland into Auckland's newest public park

A petro-chemical tank farm cleared for the America's Cup now has a new role. The area around Wynyard Point beyond the America's cup bases is destined for park development.

The likely departure overseas of the next America’s Cup defence has accelerated plans to find new uses for up to 10 hectares of prime public waterfront space which were cleared for teams in the 2021 regatta.

Nearly half of the former petro-chemical tank farm on Wynyard Wharf is ready for a new role, with the council’s development agency Eke Panuku about to start trialling “pop up” amenities and stage events.

The most dramatic long-term legacy has been the clearing of tanks from the northern five hectares. This is planned as a headland public park, once funding to begin development comes through in several years’ time.

The southern paved area, used by cup syndicates and organisers, will be the venue for the annual Boat Show in October ahead of the installation of short-term tryouts, such as a basketball court.

“We’re doing things like extending what’s in Silo Park, basketball courts, playgrounds, passive spaces, [and] art installations,” Fiona Knox, Eke Panuku’s waterfront location director, said.

Panuku/Supplied The former petro-chemical "tank farm" on Wynyard Point has been cleared for what will eventually be a five hectare public park.

“We haven’t got things 100 per cent planned. We are teasing and testing as we go at this initial stage.”

The 10-year resource consent for the area cleared for America's Cup bases means major permanent change cannot occur there before 2028.

The futures of the “temporary” base buildings of American Magic and the more substantial INEOS Team UK building is still to be decided.

Eke Panuku hopes to offer a taste of what might come with an August 7 event marking 10 years since the redeveloped Wynyard Quarter opened ahead of the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

“The fact that the area is open and flexible is really handy for us, because we can test and tease a whole range of things, and that is going to be our philosophy for the next three years,” Knox said.

“We’ll be using these [cleared] spaces, as well as down at the water.”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Fiona Knox, the Priority Location Director at Eke Panuku at Wynyard Point

Knox said the construction of breakwaters for the America’s Cup bases has created calm water suitable for marine sports such as waka ama and dragon boat racing.

The big long-term prize is the five hectares at the northern end of Wynyard Point, which has been proposed for more than a decade as an eventual public park.

While the tanks have been removed, the area remains owned by oil giant Shell until the end of 2022, and some remediation of contaminated soil will be done prior to the handover to Panuku.

“We’ll be hoping for a wild space. It’s a really unique part of the city and is close to the water as well – it is the first city centre park in 100 years, so we are really looking for a special design,” Knox said.

Funding for the start of design, and foundation work such as any further remediation, drainage and underground services doesn’t kick in until 2023-24, making the park a genuinely long-term prospect.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff While cleared of structures, the creation of a 5 hectare public park is a major long term project.

“As you can see the wharf [along the eastern side] is old, the seawall is old, there’s 100 years of infrastructure used in a working industrial space – we’ve got work to do,” Knox said.

A master plan for the whole area, last drawn up in 2012, is in the process of being refreshed to lay out the plans for the next 15 years.