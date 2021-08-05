Chia Sisters co-founder Berkeley bound on climate change scholarship

After spending a year at Berkeley, Florence Van Dyke hopes to use the skills and knowledge gleaned from her masters to New Zealand’s food and drink sector.

Chia Sisters co-founder Florence Van Dyke is packing for California after receiving a scholarship to attend a masters programme at University of California, Berkeley.

Next week, Van Dyke will leave behind the solar-powered juicery she runs with her sister to spend a year focusing on business and climate change on the prestigious course.

She will join 200 students from 40 countries and a wide range of industries, expanding her knowledge about food security, environmental law, climate change and sustainability.

Van Dyke plans to bring the in-depth understanding gleaned from her study to benefit New Zealand’s food and drink sector as companies work towards adapting to and playing a part in mitigating climate change.

“It’s a very scary time for our climate, but if we act now there’s potential to turn around and business can play a large part in that,” she said.

Van Dyke will temporarily step away from the day-to-day running of the business she co-founded with her sister Chloe to take an advisory role with the company.

With only 10 per cent of applicants selected, Van Dyke said she felt fortunate to make the cut. She was also grateful for the Yvonne Smith Scholarship, a fund set up to encourage and promote women as future New Zealand leaders, which allowed her to meet costs of more than $100,000.