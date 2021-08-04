'Bad faith' parking ticket patrols in neigbourhoods challenged

Councillor Matt Lawrey said the situation where parking wardens were patrolling residential areas felt like “a step backwards“ for the council (file photo).

A Nelson resident is asking why council parking wardens have been patrolling residential neighbourhoods, after being fined $200 for an expired Warrant Of Fitness on a car parked outside his house and awaiting repairs.

John Higginbotham spoke to councillors about the issue on Thursday, at the public forum of the Nelson City Council’s environment and climate committee.

Higginbotham called on the council to come up with a “kinder and gentler” parking enforcement policy.

“Too many times I have seen wardens patrolling residential neighbourhoods well outside the controlled parking zones ... seeing them going car to well-parked car looking for expired regos and WOFs.

“The $200 fine is extremely high – but this complaint is not really about me as I can afford it, but about the people who can least afford it.”

Higginbotham said in his situation, he was issued a $200 fine for an expired WOF for his car, which had been left parked outside his house on a residential street.

“The car was in good condition, the registration was current but the WOF was about two months overdue – it was waiting for some minor repair work to be done that took quite a long time to sort.”

After contacting council customer services, Higginbotham said he was told there needed to be a complaint for a warden to make a special trip into a residential area.

“I eventually emailed [environmental inspection manager] Brent Edwards to see if there had been a complaint. He said there hadn’t been and there was no policy – they could venture into any neighbourhood.”

Higginbotham then brought the matter before the court, and said he was surprised at the time and energy council spent to prosecute the case.

Tim Newman/Stuff Higginbotham said while he was fine with WOF infringements being given downtown in council car parks, parking wardens patrolling residential streets was a different story. (file photo)

“I lost as I pretty much expected, and respectfully paid my fine plus legal costs. I did not spend my time to fight the fine but to see what I could do instead about this overly onerous policy.”

Higginbotham said his was not an isolated situation, and he had talked to multiple people who had the same issues.

“Everyone I talk to has a story ... I’ve seen officers patrolling outside [the CBD] area, going car to car and checking the WOFs.

“I’m not here to persecute the wardens, they’re just doing their jobs. I see it as a problem and as really bad faith, it makes people dislike the council.”

Councillor Matt Lawrey said the situation felt like “a step backwards” for council, and asked staff for an email explaining to councillors the logic of patrolling in residential streets without complaints.

“On the last term of council we made a change so that if you were found to have an expired Warrant of Fitness, for example in Wakatu Square, you didn’t automatically get a $200 fine – which is what we used to do.

“Council made a decision we’d encourage officers to use some discretion, and started handing out reminders to get it done.”

Group manager for environmental management Clare Barton said she would outline why council officers might be patrolling those streets.

“I think there are some other questions around what we are legislated and required to do.

“The fine, for example, is not of our making ... we give reminders [for expired WOFs] within a 2-month period, but after two months it becomes a legislative issue.”

Council’s acting group manager for the environment Mandy Bishop said parking enforcement officers had a wide responsibility to enforce national legislation as well as council parking bylaws.

She said there was currently no council or central government policy preventing officers from undertaking patrols of issuing infringement notices in residential streets.

Issuing fines to vehicles parked without a valid warrant of fitness or registration helped keep potentially unsafe vehicles off the road and stopped them being used for vehicles that were not road-worthy, she said.

“While officers don’t proactively patrol residential streets, they do respond to public complaints and patrol areas on the city fringe.

“Where an expired warrant of fitness or registration of a month or less is found, officers will issue a warning notice.”