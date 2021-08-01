Police continue to investigate unexplained death of Christchurch woman

Heather Foote, a mother of four, died after she was critically injured at her Christchurch home on Tuesday.

Police are continuing to make inquiries into the unexplained death of a mother of four, five days after she was found critically injured in her Christchurch home.

Emergency services were called to Heather Foote’s property on Port Hills Rd, Heathcote Valley, on Tuesday. They found the 56-year-old critically injured. She was rushed to hospital but died on Thursday, police said. An autopsy was carried out that morning.

On Sunday, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson said police were still investigating the “unexplained death”.

“A scene examination involving police and ESR was completed on Saturday. The property has been returned to the family.

“We are being greatly assisted by Heather’s family and friends in reconstructing her recent movements.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Police are forensically examining Heather Foote’s home where she was critically injured on Tuesday.

More than a dozen bouquets of flowers had been left in front of the property by Friday. One included a message that read “rest in peace now Heather”.

Foote’s family have declined to comment.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation should contact police, Johnson said.

Foote previously worked as client liaison manager for Christchurch-based fireworks display company Fireworks Professionals Ltd.

Her death came as a “real shock” to staff, one of the company’s directors, Magenta Wilde, said on Thursday.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Police continue to investigate how Heather Foote received the injuries at her home near Christchurch’s Port Hills.

“She was a really devoted mum – she used to bring her kids into work all the time.

“We're all pretty upset. We have a real family kind of feel in this workplace.”

On Wednesday, a woman told Stuff she walked past Foote’s house on Tuesday morning and heard “a lot of screaming and yelling and shouting” coming from inside.

“It sounded aggressive … and I thought, ‘Well that’s not good, something is obviously happening there’, but I just ignored it and I shouldn’t have ignored it.”

Anyone with information about the case should call police on 105 and quote file number 210727/3117.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.