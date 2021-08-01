Cyclist allegedly assaulted by motorist during group ride in Hamilton

A cyclist was assaulted by a motorist in the Borman Rd area, Hamilton.

A Hamilton cyclist was knocked off his bike by a car and then allegedly assaulted by a driver, police say.

Police were notified about 10.30am on Saturday of the incident involving a vehicle and a group of cyclists in the Borman Rd and Limber Hill area north of Hamilton city.

Police said the cyclist “appears to have been injured” but had not made a formal complaint on Sunday morning.

Hamilton City Cycling Club president Shayne Lawrey said he understood the hurt cyclist was a club member.

But he said he could not comment further without knowing all of the details.

“I would also worry about any comments going in there before possible court action.”

The club’s website showed it held group rides on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8am, as well as rides on other days of the week.