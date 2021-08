The Edendale Wyndham Rd is closed after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

One person has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Southland.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash on Edendale Wyndham Rd, near Wyndham, about 6.25pm on Sunday.

St John was transporting the injured person to hospital, she said.

The road is closed to traffic and traffic management is in place.