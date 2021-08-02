Covid-19: Mattina crewman to be discharged from hospital

A crew member who tested positive for Covid-19 on the Mattina container ship is expected to be discharged from Southland Hospital on Monday.

In total, 16 crewmen onboard the ship had tested positive with the Delta variant. Two were taken to Southland Hospital to be treated.

A statement released by the Ministry of Health says one is now well enough to be discharged but will require medical care for an unrelated condition.

His health will continue to be monitored and he will not return to the Mattina, but be placed in Southern District Health Board arrange accommodation.

The vessel first arrived in New Zealand on July 18 and was scheduled to leave the port to deliver imported goods to other ports across New Zealand on July 20.

It will be held back until its crew members were cleared by health officials.

Four mariners who had tested negative for Covid-19 are in an MIQ facility in Christchurch.

Plans are under way to transport another mariner to an MIQ facility in Christchurch, as he has serological evidence of a historical Covid-19 infection, the Ministry of Health says.

His transportation from the ship to the quarantine facility will be carried out using all Infection, Prevention and Control procedures including the use of appropriate PPE.

He had originally stayed back on the ship to maintain basic functions of the vessel.

The captain of the Mattina had tested negative for Covid-19 and remains in Southern DHB arranged accommodation.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said every possible public health precaution is being taken to care for the mariners in a way that provides the health care they need, and keeps health workers, port workers and the community safe.