Pet cat's eye damaged, pellet lodged near spine after air rifle shooting

Eddy is heavily sedated and recovering at home after surgery on his eye, which was needed after he was shot with an air rifle pellet.

With his eye mangled and seeping blood, Eddy arrived home from his Sunday stroll with life-threatening injuries after being shot at close range.

The 10-month-old moggie had only been gone 30 minutes, but it was long enough for a member of the public to raise an air rifle and shoot a 4.5mm slug directly into his left eye.

His face shattered, Eddy managed to make it through the cat door at his Christchurch home before jumping on owner Zane Garlick’s bed.

“It was his safe zone,” Garlick told Stuff.

Meowing in pain, Garlick immediately understood the friendly tabby had been hurt, initially thinking he may have been accidentally hit by a car.

“His eye was completely destroyed.”

Garlick and his partner raced the cat they had adopted off the street to a nearby vet, where X-rays confirmed he had been shot.

Supplied An x-ray showing the pellet lodged near Eddy's spine.

A surgeon operated on Eddy’s eye, but the slug remains lodged near the spine. There are risks around removing the pellet.

At home with an IV and drip, he has been heavily medicated while he recovers.

Further X-rays and a CT scan will be required once Eddy mends to ascertain if surgery to dislodge the slug can take place.

Garlick was shocked that someone could be so cruel, saying his cat loved people and would approach anyone and wants the perpetrator to be caught.

Eddy enjoyed watching the ducks in a nearby stream, but never strayed far from home.

He has reported the shooting to the police and SPCA, and was hoping camera footage from a school behind his house would show any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

SPCA spokesperson Sam Cairns said this was not a unique event, and it could be difficult to track down the person responsible.

“We are investigating this particular case and if anyone has any information, please get in touch with SPCA.”