Social worker who offered cash job to man in his care breached professional code
A health professional “blurred his professional relationship” with a man in his care when he paid him cash to work on his own home, a watchdog has found.
The professional, a registered social worker, was working as a mental health practitioner when he met the man, a tradesperson who has a history of depression and anxiety.
After the man’s financial situation was discussed, the social worker made the offer of private work, a Health and Disability Commissioner’s (HDC) report found.
When the relationship deteriorated, the social worker went to the man's house without consent and “used his clinical knowledge of the man against him” when a dispute occurred, the report said.
The commissioner said the social worker blurred his professional relationship with the man by offering him private work, and abused knowledge gained in a clinical context for personal gain. He was found to be in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights.
The man, aged in his fifties, first spoke to the social worker in a clinical assessment session in August 2018.
Although now admitting having blurred professional boundaries, the social worker told the HDC he was initially not aware.
“I did not anticipate any further involvement with him in a professional capacity. I acknowledge this was an error of judgement on my part.”
Despite being told not to visit his house to drop off payment for the work done, the social worker spontaneously visited the man’s house, which resulted in a verbal altercation, the report said.
The man claimed he was told by the social worker that “he was doing him a favour” in providing an income for him.
The man reported the incident to the HDC as a serious breach of professional and moral ethics at a time he was suffering from severe mental health issues.
“[He] quite simply took advantage of me at a time when I was very vulnerable and had been referred by my [doctor] for professional support.”
The primary health organisation which employs the social worker said it became aware of the events after the he raised the issue with his direct manager and human resources.
It said the social worker had freely admitted his error of judgement and expressed remorse.
The primary health organisation also said the social worker is a valuable member of its mental health team, and it is not aware of any previous complaints. It stated that it is confident that this has been an isolated incident that will not be repeated.
The commissioner recommended that the social worker needs to have his practice overseen by a mentor for one year and provide a written apology to the man.
A review of the social worker’s competence was also recommended.
