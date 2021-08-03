Convicted sex offender told 14-year-old 'keep it between us hun'

When police examined Alexander William Power’s electronic devices they uncovered hundreds of child exploitation images and videos, some labelled as ‘extreme’ in their content.

Warning: This article contains content that may disturb some people.

When convicted child sex offender Alexander William Power texted a 14-year-old girl, he had a request for her – and a promise.

“Just keep it between us hun, don’t tell anyone ... if we meet up I’ll give you lots of cash.”

Power’s latest offending - he was sentenced to two-years and eleven months imprisonment in 2013 after being convicted of 21 charges related to sexual grooming and sexual connection with a young person - came to light in October 2019 with a report filed to the Department of Internal Affairs.

It identified a URL [the ‘address’ of a web page] associated with the provider Mega.nz that contained child abuse material.

According to the police summary of facts, the material included “footage of violent and sexual abuse of very young children including infants and babies”.

Further investigation by the DIA included examining a ‘Zip file’ for a Mega.nz account opened and operated by Power, 29.

It contained 508 video files and 178 images showing indecent assault, rape and torture of babies, infants and young children.

Shortly afterwards a search warrant was executed at Power’s Turangi address where a number of electronic devices were seized.

Analysis of the devices and Power’s Mega.nz account found 359 Category A videos and images – the most serious category. He also had 354 category B videos and images, and 188 Category C videos and images.

Christel Yardley/Stuff William Alexander Power is set to be sentenced at Rotorua District Court in November.

More abuse material was also uncovered in two Mega links Power sent via an online messenger service, one including 395 Category A videos.

“Thirteen of these Category A videos and images are assessed as ‘Extreme’ which is defined by Department of Internal Affairs as content depicting children in which the activity is sexually extreme, sadistic or includes bestiality,” the summary said.

The investigations into Power also uncovered text exchanges, one with a 14-year-old.

Using the false name ‘Gunner’, Power asked the girl whether she “liked older guys?”

“I won’t tell,” he said.

He also offered her cash payments to meet up and “flirt tease” and asked about her sexual experience.

Power also established her age as 14 – he was 28 at the time – and also sent her photos of his genitals.

When he was spoken to by police Power admitted using the Mega account to view the objectionable content, “but denied viewing the content of babies and infants”.

He also admitted offering money to girls, but said he “does not meet up with them in person”.

Power has pleaded guilty to nine charges in total including possession of objectionable material, indecent communication with a young person, sexual exploitation of an under 18-year-old and failure to comply with reporting obligations.

He is set to be sentenced in November.