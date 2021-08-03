Entire Waikato Expressway set to be 110kmh when final section opens

Contractors work on the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway, looking south from Osborne Rd. The Hamilton section has recently been delayed six months, to mid-2022.

Commuters can expect to drive the entire Waikato Expressway at 110kmh once the highway is fully open mid next year, Waka Kotahi says.

The long stretch of road from Hampton Downs to Tamahere would be one of only two highways in the country that has a 110kmh speed limit, but Hamilton councillors have questioned the prospect, citing environmental and safety concerns.

The transport agency will start consulting on a 110kmh speed limit in September, Waka Kotahi Waikato and Bay of Plenty director of regional relationships David Speirs told Waikato councillors.

A birds eye view of the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway in December.

Speaking at a regional transport committee meeting, Speirs said having one, 110kmh speed limit from Hampton Downs to Tamahere was the intention.

“The new expressway is built to a 110 standard, the intent is to open it at the 110 standard, subject to doing that consultation.”

The full expressway is due to open mid-2022, and is expected to cut travel times between Auckland and Tīrau by 35 minutes.

Waka Kotahi plans to consult the public on a plan to make the Waikato Expressway 110kmh the entire way.

The final, 22km-long Hamilton section, which is budgeted at $607 million, was pushed out six months due to material and labour shortages, as well as challenging ground conditions.

There are only two roads with a 110kmh speed limit: the Cambridge section of the SH1 Waikato Expressway, and the SH2 Eastern Toll Link at Tauranga.

Hamilton councillor Angela O’Leary asked Speirs whether there was data to back up the safety of the road, given higher speeds were contrary to road safety policy.

The $384 million Huntly section opened to traffic in March 2020. This section would also be upgraded to 110kmh if the consultation proves successful.

Speirs said the expressway was engineered for higher speeds.

“The expressway, once opened, will be a lot safer than what people are currently driving on because it has separated lanes, the road surfacing, the road infrastructure itself, is purpose-built for people driving at speed.”

Grade separation, median barriers to reduce risk of collisions, side barriers to stop people driving off the road, the shape and large size of the road all increased safety, Speirs said.

O’Leary also asked why the recent Huntly bypass hadn’t opened at 110kmh, if that was the intention of the entire road.

Speirs replied that some sections of the expressway needed road surfacing upgrades to manage noise and drift risk.

Noise was a big challenge when increasing speeds.

There was an exponential increase in road noise as speeds got higher, requiring a three-layer smooth surfacing to reduce those effects.

Hamilton City councillor Angela O'Leary questioned environmental impacts and road safety of 110kmh on the Waikato Expressway.

“Yes, that will cost some money, but we won’t be in there with 30-tonne diggers digging up the road base and re-laying it.”

O’Leary questioned whether there were any environmental impacts – such as an increase in emissions –on a higher speed road.

Speirs said he would look into the issue.

“I expect it will be far more efficient because cars will just drive straight through without stopping and starting.”

The delays to the road’s opening means the agency can consult on the 110kmh speed – and have it in place – when it opened in mid-June 2022.

He did not expect there would be too much opposition to the 110kmh speed limit.

There are only two roads in New Zealand that have a 110kmh speed limit – the Cambridge section of the Waikato Expressway, and the SH2 Eastern Toll Link at Tauranga.

But speaking after the meeting, Hamilton City councillor Dave Macpherson challenged why it seemed easier to increase speed limits, compared to bringing them down outside schools.

“We’ve now been trying for five years to bring the school’s limit down to 30 outside the front of schools, there’s a huge rigmarole to go through with NZTA to lower speeds, but far less of a rigmarole to increase them.”

Speirs said Waka Kotahi’s consultation process was exactly the same whether speeds were increased or decreased.