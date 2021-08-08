Migrants' dilemma: Farewell dying family via video or be locked out of NZ

Fiona Machin with her dad at her graduation in the UK in 2017.

Grieving migrants are having to say goodbye to dying family members via video calls and attend Zoom funerals because they cannot re-enter New Zealand if they leave.

For temporary visa holders, going home to visit terminally ill relatives or grieve with family means giving up their lives in Aotearoa entirely. Except in exceptional circumstances, people on temporary visas cannot re-enter the country if they leave.

When Fiona Machin’s dad died of Covid-19 in December, she wanted to go home to the UK for the funeral and to be with her mum and sister.

But she said she was advised that if she went, the likelihood of her being granted an exception to return to her partner and daughter in Wellington would be very slim.

Instead, she watched the livestreamed funeral in the early hours of the morning.

“It’s so difficult not being near friends and family,” she said.

“I can’t even explain how hard it is.”

Auckland-based Alan Mac Mahon​ grappled with whether to go back to France to see his dad before he died.

In the end he didn’t. It would have meant giving up his life in New Zealand, where he wants to settle permanently.

Nik Shuliahin/Unsplash Migrants say they are having to choose between their lives in New Zealand and final goodbyes. (File photo)

His dad understood, and even told him not to come back to France, but Mac Mahon still regrets not being able to say goodbye.

“I felt very guilty. I wanted to see my dad to tell him I love him.

“My dad is not the sentimental kind, he doesn’t talk about his feelings or what he wants.

“At the end we were both crying and just saying we want to see each other, but we knew it was impossible because of immigration [rules] and Covid.”

Mac Mahon doesn’t know when he’ll next be able to go to France, and said he thinks the loss won’t sink in until he is home.

“I know he’s gone, but I’m used to not seeing him. But I’m not used to going back to France and not seeing him.”

Until the borders open to temporary visa holders, the only way he could leave and re-enter would be if he was granted residency – but with a record backlog of applications, the wait could be years.

Clinical psychologist Jacqui Maguire said for people missing significant life events like deaths and funerals, grief is compounded by the loss of opportunity, whether that’s to grieve together or say goodbye.

Where people can’t be present for the rituals of grief, it’s important they find their own ways to mark the loss, she said.

A funeral provides the opportunity to reflect, share stories and bring closure, so where people can’t attend in person they should think about how they can meet those needs in other ways, she said.

Supplied One Tauranga family have not been able to go back to South Africa through several bereavements.

Other migrants who contacted Stuff did not want to be named because so much is hanging on their residency applications.

One Tauranga family, originally from South Africa, has been through multiple bereavements and said not being able to support family was one of the hardest things.

“We’ve never had the closure that you would have if you spent some time with family or attended a funeral.

“We feel robbed of that.”