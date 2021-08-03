Woman's life-long goal 'screwed over' as dream property turns into nightmare

A former quarry site was signed off by authorities as good farm land, but has proved to be a toxic nightmare for the new landowner.

Pools of slime lie alongside a nappy, wire and rusted pieces of steel in a paddock as dented by rocks as Lucy Hogan’s dreams.

Inside a charming cottage Hogan’s dog Koko recuperates after she got sick when she licked one of the stagnant ponds. Now she must be kept prisoner on the unsafe property that was meant to be her playground.

When Hogan visited the Old West Coast Rd property last November, she could see herself turning it into the petting farm she had dreamed of since she was 5. The land looked good and there was no sign of rocks or other debris.

The site was home to a former Winstone Aggregates quarry, and the paddock had been remediated with cleanfill and was signed off by Environment Canterbury (ECan) in May last year.

Hogan claims she was assured by Bayleys Real Estate that the land was productive, and she was thrilled to finally begin the dream she had been saving for since she was 13.

She took ownership in January with plans for an animal petting area, a fairy woodland walk, a hedge maze, a picnic area and a native plant area.

But her future now looks uncertain as the earth has started to slowly cough up all kinds of decaying debris over recent months.

Rotting nappies now lie among a wet sludge that was sown with lucerne before she took ownership, but there isn’t a contractor who would harvest the crop from the rock littered landscape.

Hogan said she had been “screwed over” and wanted ECan to fix it as her property was now worthless.

She believed the quarry rehabilitation should never have been signed off as the cleanfill that was used did not meet required specifications, nor did the land use meet Christchurch City Council policy.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Anna Youngman views the stagnant toxic pools and debris on a remediated former quarry site that was purchased by Lucy Hogan. Youngman reported the site to ECan, which is conducting an investigation.

Hogan’s land was deemed rural 2 zone, which required the land to be managed so it could be productive and to protect groundwater from contamination.

According to an Otago Regional Council definition, cleanfill materials comprised natural soils such as clay, soil, rock and some manufactured materials such as concrete, brick or tiles.

However, an ECan submission to the Ministry for the Environment indicates the council has struggled to find its own definition.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Rocks, nappies and wire are among the debris coughed up from the old quarry site.

The council said there was “substantial confusion” on what cleanfill was and suggested many of the current cleanfill sites may be deemed managed or controlled sites under new classifications.

ECan Christchurch West Melton Zone delivery lead Ruth Sarson confirmed the council would investigate the former quarry but said based on the records available, no contamination of the cleanfill material was observed during monitoring.

She said ECan took unconsented burial of contaminated material “very seriously”.

Final inspections were conducted in June 2020 and the site was found to have been remediated in accordance with consent conditions, she said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Hogan wanted to start a petting farm on her dream property but her hopes have been destroyed as the former quarry continues to spit up debris.

Long time anti-quarry campaigner and neighbour Anna Youngman reported problems with Hogan’s property to ECan.

She wanted the regional council to confirm if Hogan’s property was physically inspected before the remediation work was signed off.

Youngman was concerned about the stagnant ponds on the site as she feared the contaminated water could make its way into groundwater.

“There’s nothing stopping toxic water travelling down to Christchurch.”

A Winstone Aggregates spokesperson said the company rehabilitated the land in accordance with resource consents, which stated the land must be restored to good condition for future use.

Both the city and regional councils inspected the site and signed it off, they said.

Bayleys Real Estate agent Chris Jones said Hogan was provided with all the information available about the site at the time of the sale, including its former use as a quarry.