High winds forecast for Auckland Harbour Bridge as gales whip across the north

A cold front moves up the country over the coming days reminding us that we are still in the midst of winter.

Northern motorists are urged to prepare for potential disruption to the state highway network after a strong wind watch was put in place for Auckland, Northland and Waikato.

Metservice has issued a strong wind watch with a front expected to cross Auckland overnight on Monday, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said.

Gale force southerlies may have potential to affect travel across the Harbour Bridge on Tuesday morning, it said.

Wind gusts travelling at 80-90 kmh are expected between midnight and 3am.

Strong winds were expected to whip the Auckland Harbour bridge from Monday night.

READ MORE:

* Weather: Winds appear to be easing, all lanes open on Auckland Harbour Bridge

* Auckland Harbour Bridge: Why is NZTA closing lanes in high winds?

* Motorcyclists and high-sided vehicles urged to avoid Auckland Harbour Bridge



From 3am to midday, gusts could reach as high as 100 to 110kmh, easing off for a time between 8am and 10am.

NZTA advised motorists to plan ahead by checking social media or the Journey Planner before heading out.

Auckland Transport also advised that the forecast high winds could cause delays or cancellations to public transport. It urges people to follow the AT Travel Alerts on Twitter @AT_travelalerts for changes to services.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are encouraged to avoid the Harbour Bridge and use the Western Ring on State Highways 16 and 18.

Metservice on Monday said it was forecasting strong winds for most during the coming week.

It said the strong south-westerlies will whip up large waves, with the west coast of Northland, Auckland, and Waikato seeing four to six metres waves for a time on Tuesday.

Metservice meterologist Andy Best said sea swells in the coastal west of Auckland could be expected to reach 4 meters high on Tuesday.

Best said the Manukau Harbour will be significantly affected and will be “really rough” for long periods.