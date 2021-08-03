Driver flown to hospital after being trapped by live electricity in crash

A man has been flown to Nelson Hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the West Coast.

The man was trapped in the ute between Reefton and Ikamatua on State Highway 7 for about two hours while emergency services waited for the scene to be made safe by electricians.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said emergency services were notified at 8.35am on Tuesday.

The ute hit a power pole near Maimai Valley Rd between Reefton and Ikamatua, he said.

“The power pole is on top of the car and the power is still live, and we are waiting for the power company to isolate the power. Until that happens we can’t do anything to get the person out,” he said on Tuesday morning.

The power was disconnected and extraction began about 10.30am.

A driver at the scene said the ute had been towing a large generator on a trailer and ended up on its side in a paddock.

A St John spokesman said the man had serious injuries and was flown to Nelson Hospital by helicopter at 11.20am.

Grant Matthew/Stuff A car hit a power pole in the Maimai area between Reefton and Ikamatua. (File photo)

Garden City Helicopters confirmed its rescue helicopter arrived at Nelson Hospital with a status 2 patient at midday.

Status two patients have a potential threat to life.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency statement says State Highway 7 was closed due to the serious crash and downed power lines.

A detour was available via SH6 Lower Buller Gorge until the road reopened to one lane at 2pm.

ElectroNet Group’s contracting general manager Simon Harvey said the team was notified of a fault when the circuit breaker tripped just before 8.30am.

“Without knowledge of what had caused the fault, we immediately sent a fault team from our Greymouth site to patrol the line,” he said.

The pole at the crash site had a dual voltage, which required “a long but precise switching sequence” to make the area safe for the driver and emergency services.

Several ElectroNet teams worked across multiple sites to make the crash site safe by 10.20am.

“Our thoughts are with the occupant of the car, and we wish him all the best for his recovery,” Harvey said.