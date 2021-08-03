Seven-year-old on skifield odyssey inspired by mum's cancer journey

Lochie Win on Tūroa with Tūroa snowboard instructor Damian Barnard and Whakapapa ski instructor Jess Nielsen. His skifield odyssey has so far raised around $6,000 for accommodation providers that host those undergoing cancer treatment.

Seven-year-old Lochie Win, of Central Otago, has set himself the mammoth challenge of skiing all of New Zealand’s ski fields in just five weeks.

With his dad Luke as support crew, a July 31-August 1 visit to Mount Ruapehu put Lochie halfway through his odyssey – fundraising for the Cancer Society while showcasing the country’s ski areas.

The inspiration is his mum Rebecca and her cancer recovery.

Rebecca, who several years ago was diagnosed with a rare form of adrenal cancer and had a kidney removed, also visited Ruapehu but with an annual check up on August 3 is now back in Dunedin.

“It was really hard for him to say goodbye to his mum yesterday… but he’s looking forward to having her back with us soon,” said Luke.

Her presence though made it memorable for the pint-sized fundraiser – last year he raised about $11,000, skiing 40 days at Cardrona to mark the field’s 40 years.

He has currently raised around $6000 for accommodation providers that host patients undergoing cancer treatment – to help purchase TVs, electric blankets, beds.

Not only did Lochie ski both Whakapapa and Tūroa for the first time, but he helped Ruapehu Alpine Lifts staff set up, rode in a snow groomer and was the first and last to ski the slopes.

“I loved it,” he said.

One of the best parts was seeing his mum back on skis for the first time in years and teaching her.

“I was scared she was going to crash, but she didn’t.”

He also lost a front baby tooth at Tūroa which “was quite cool.”

The staff at Ruapehu, from the chief executive officer down, went above and beyond, said Luke.

“We left that mountain different people.”

Not only from the sights, Luke said, but the people encountered.

RAL/Supplied Lochie, father Luke Win and Turoa parks crew supervisor Nick Love.

“One of the guys we were riding with at Tūroa on Sunday… his dad had just beaten cancer, and he said ‘what you boys are doing is pretty special’.

While the weather was dictating their next moves, the rest of the week involved Mt Taranaki, Snow Planet in Auckland and back down to Tukino before trying to catch the first ferry south on Sunday morning for the last seven fields, finishing with night skiing on Cardrona.

“We’re literally like storm chasers at the moment, watching the weather, to see if Taranaki gets the cycle that’s coming in,” said Luke. “All my years working in transport are paying off.”

While after four weeks a little caravan fatigue was setting in for Lochie, who after a day on the slopes had to prepare his gear and squeeze in schoolwork, the seven-year-old was enthusiastic that he might have a future as a ski patroller.

“I was called the youngest ski patroller on the mountain at Cardrona last year,” said Lochie.

He certainly had an eye for those in difficulty, said Luke.

“He’s there beside you and the next minute he makes a beeline for wherever the person is and checking on them… You could have the biggest, scariest looking dude on the mountain who has just come a cropper or pushed a bit hard and then next thing there’s this seven-year-old boy with a smile on his face putting a hand out and asking them if they need a hand up.”