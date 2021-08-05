Border closures, staff shortages lead to near-record Auckland ferry cancellations

Auckland’s biggest ferry operator has beefed up local training to tackle staff shortages aggravated by the Covid-19 border closures and leading to cancelled services.

Fullers360, which operates public transport services as well as purely commercial runs to Waiheke Island and Devonport, has been hit by a possibly-record level of cancellations during July.

“While weather has been attributed to some, there is also a substantial amount due to fleet reliability failures as well as staff shortages,” Auckland Transport, which contracts Fullers to runs services, said.

Fullers has apologised for the inconvenience, and said a key challenge it is facing is “the closed borders and the ability to recruit highly skilled workers for the marine industry here in New Zealand”.

An Auckland Transport briefing sent to North Shore councillor Richard Hills said the firm has too few ferry skippers due to turnover and recruitment difficulties.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Fullers360 ferries in Auckland’s downtown ferry terminal. (File photo)

“This means Fullers can only absorb approximately three unplanned absences per day. More than that will mean services are at risk of being cancelled. These numbers are even lower on weekends,” it said.

Fuller group chief executive Mike Horne said the firm had this year put a significant focus on training and development.

“Over the past three months we have celebrated 161 qualifications and two deckhands have progressed to skipper,” he said.

“The focused training and development program aims to add several more qualified skippers to our crew in the coming months as we maintain a firm focus on investing in our people.”

Auckland Transport has previously acknowledged the ageing of the city’s ferry fleet is a major problem and unexpected breakdowns have played a big part in July’s disruption.

Part of the problem has been the prolonged process to devise a new contracting system with enough funding to give operators enough certainty to invest in new multi-million dollar vessels.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Fullers Group chief executive Mike Horne.

“The investment in new vessels and upgraded infrastructure requires a multi-party strategy, including the involvement of central and local government and organisations in the marine industry and is a conversation that Fullers360 is committed to,” Horne said.

The company said a new preventative maintenance regime had started in April, and Auckland Transport said Fullers is also looking at extending the duty hours of its maintenance crews and adding a second location.

Last week, Fullers had five vessels out of action due to a mix of annual survey inspections, unexpected breakdowns, and waiting for spare parts, but one of them, Kekeno, is now back in service.

“We currently have two vessels on their routine planned annual survey. D5 is on unplanned vessel maintenance and will undergo her annual survey at the same time,” Horne said.

“Her delay is impacted by the supply chain issue where the parts required are not physically in the country. Wanderer is also out for unplanned maintenance following a breakdown.

“We are in ongoing collaborative discussions with Auckland Transport as we work together to enhance resilience in the ferry network.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Michael Eaglen, co-founder of EV Maritime is designing electric ferries to run on Auckland commuter routes (video published June 2021).

Fullers said it is progressing well in working through a replacement vessel programme as part of a wider fleet decarbonisation strategy.

Auckland Transport's board again considered a new ferry strategy behind closed doors at the end of April.

It is involved with Fullers and electric ferry developer EV Maritime on possibly commissioning two battery powered vessels for public transport services.