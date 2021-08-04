Auckland streetwear company owner criticised for 'transphobic' post about Olympic weightlifter

New Zealand Olympic weightlifter Laural Hubbard says often people get emotional about the topic.

An Auckland streetwear business owner has apologised for a social media post misgendering Olympic weightlifter Laurel Hubbard.

New Zealand woman Laurel Hubbard became the first transgender woman to compete at the Olympics when she appeared in the women’s +87kg category finals on Monday night.

Prior to Hubbard’s event, Illicit Clothing owner Steve Hodge made an Instagram story where he posted an image of Hubbard with the words: “Who else feels embarrassed and ashamed this guy is competing in the women’s weightlifting tonight for Aotearoa.”

He followed up with a second post, captioned “bye bye”, after Hubbard placed last with three failed snatch lifts.

Hubbard, 43, had been the focus of intense scrutiny at the Tokyo Games because she is an openly transgender athlete.

After journalist David Farrier posted about Hodge’s posts on Twitter, Hodge issued an apology via his Instagram stories.

On Twitter, Farrier said Hodge’s comments were a gentle reminder that trans hatred was “very real” in New Zealand.

“I just wanted to address an Instagram post I made the other day. I made some hurtful comments about Laurel Hubbard in my Insta story and David Farrier picked up on that.

“I appreciate David’s work, I’ve always followed him. I am not anti-trans by any means. I’m still coming to terms with the element of unfairness you see due to the natural biological advantages,” Hodge said.

“I acknowledge wholeheartedly and apologise for not using my platform while having the right time to address these points in a helpful way.

“My apologies again to Laurel, I’m sorry about that,” Hodges said while holding up a peace sign.

Hodge’s apology comes a day after City Kickboxing co-owner Doug Viney shared an Instagram post appearing to mock the legitimacy of Hubbard’s selection.

Luca Bruno/AP Laurel Hubbard competed for New Zealand in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

“Since NZ can send a man into women weightlifting comps, I’m gonna start training,” he wrote in his post, which has since been deleted.

The photo he shared shows Hubbard in the midst of competing and holding a barbell over her head, and Viney is pictured holding a bar just below his chin.

A City Kickboxing spokesman said the post had been “mistakenly worded”, regarding Viney’s opinion on the participation of transgender women in sporting competitions.

“City Kickboxing’s stance towards the trans community is in no way reflected by the now deleted comments.

“We would like to apologise for the use of the wrong pronoun referring to Laurel Hubbard’s gender. City Kickboxing takes the importance of being an inclusive, diverse environment for all members seriously.”

He said the company did not support those who had personally attacked Hubbard.

“The focus should be on the eligibility requirements of the International Weightlifting Federation and the International Olympic Committee, not the athletes who have met the criteria and qualified to participate in the Olympics.”

Hodge has been approached by Stuff for comment.