Udder chaos: A cow, a crane and one heck of a ride

Hijinks​ in the dairy shed ended up with a visit from the fire brigade and a crane ride back to the paddock for one mischievous young cow.

It was an unusual call-out for Canterbury's Dunsandel Fire Brigade on Wednesday morning.

In just her second milking, a black and white heifer decided she would rather be the centre of attention, jumping into the middle of the rotary platform she was supposed to exit.

Supplied The Dunsandel Fire Brigade rescued this cheeky cow after she headed in a different direction from the other cows and ended up in the middle of a rotary platform.

More used to dealing with crashes, officer in charge Matt Boon and his men found themselves rescuing the heifer alongside their Burnham colleagues.

But getting her out proved a mission and Ellesmere Transport was called in to supply a crane.

Boon and his officers clambered on to the roof and pulled three sheets of iron off, all under the gaze of a blissfully ignorant cow, who was then sedated by a local vet.

Supplied The ride of her life ... this heifer decided she wanted to get up to hijinks.

With a girth around her belly, and a towel covering her head, the cow slept soundly as she was lifted high above the shed, unaware at the fuss she was causing.

Five minutes after she was safely back on the ground, she awoke and plodded off to see her mates in the adjoining paddock without even a second glance at her rescuers.

For Boon the cheeky cow’s antics had an upside.

Supplied It’s all hands on deck when a cheeky young heifer decides she wants to be the centre of attention.

“It was good training for us, using the roof kits and rescue gear.”

Along with that was a box of beer the farmer promised for a job well done.

The brigade had only rescued one other animal, two years ago, when they helped a horse out of a float, Boon said.