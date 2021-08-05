Wellington businesses, industry groups form coalition over concerns about focus and progress of Let's Get Wellington Moving

A group of businesses and industry groups have formed a coalition in frustration at Let’s Get Wellington Moving. They are calling for the Cobham Drive proposal (pictured) to be ditched and an overpass or underpass built instead.

Nine businesses and industry groups from across Wellington have formed a coalition to voice their concerns about the multi-billion dollar programme, Let’s Get Wellington Moving, stating they are frustrated by its progress and focus.

The group, Progress Wellington, includes the Wellington Chamber of Commerce, Wellington Airport, Retail NZ, Hospitality NZ, the Restaurant Association, Property Council New Zealand, Road Transport Forum, SOS Courtenay Place and the Porirua Chamber of Commerce.

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus said there had been a number of meetings over about eight weeks before the coalition was formalised.

getwellymoving.co.nz A mass public transport system is due to be constructed between Wellington Railway Station and the airport as part of the $6.4 billion Let's Get Wellington Moving programme.

“There's a general agreement among the people involved that things have gone off the rails with Let’s Get Wellington Moving,” he said.

Arcus said the group was positive, optimistic and solution-focus and interested in having “really good dialogue” with LGWM – a joint initiative between Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“It's not about negativity, but by the same token, we do have to have a say on issues that really matter to Wellington businesses,” he said.

Ross Giblin Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus said Progress Wellington was formed out of concerns about Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

“It starts with being vocal, it's making sure that we're putting forward useful, practical, solutions, that we're being a critical friend and that we have the best interest of Wellington and the business community, at heart.”

Progress Wellington, along with support from 11 other businesses, industry groups and transport providers, such as Weta Digital, Enterprise Miramar and Wellington Combined Taxis, placed a full page advertisement in Thursday’s Dominion Post expressing frustration at the LGWM proposal to install a crossing for cyclists and pedestrians on Cobham Drive, on State Highway 1.

“If Let's Get Wellington Moving goes ahead with their plan to reduce the speed limit on Cobham Drive and add a set of traffic lights, more than 35,000 motorists will be impacted while the best and safest solution for pedestrians and cyclists will be ignored,” the advertisement said.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Wellington Airport chief executive Steve Sanderson says LGWM needs to build an overpass or underpass on Cobham Drive, rather than install a crossing.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford​ said the Cobham Drive proposal, the decision to ban cars from the Golden Mile and a re-design of Thorndon Quay on Hutt Rd would have “significant adverse impacts” on Wellingtonians.

“What do all these projects have in common? A lack of data, economic analysis, and little understanding of how it will impact on the city, its people, and the business community,” he said.

Wellington Airport chief executive Steve Sanderson said the group had been frustrated by LGWM and wanted to formulate a plan.

Supplied An artist's impression of the Golden Mile revamp of Courtenay Place, Mercer, Midland Park and Lambton Quay.

“We have been waiting many years for a plan, and they are still changing their minds and frustrating everybody,” he said.

“As the advert says, LGWM needs to do this once, and do it right – build an overpass or underpass instead.”

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter​ said he was disappointed and surprised to only hear about the coalition after a call from Stuff.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Greater Wellington Regional Council chair Daran Ponter said it was good to hear the business sector and airport were engaged in the proposals put forward by LGWM.

“It’s a little bit disappointing that they wouldn't call me in the first instance, I haven't been approached by them. If they have the money to put their ads in your fine paper that's their business, but talking face-to-face is a lot quicker and gets better results,” Ponter said.

“It’s not altogether surprising to get a reaction on any of the issues we have put out, they will be a little polarising. It's good to hear the business sector and airport are engaged and interested in the proposals coming forward, they will be considered alongside all other submissions we see. There’s no queue-jumping here.

“I have no difficulty in them raising any concerns, I am just very surprised they didn't pick up the phone or ask to meet for coffee with me or Mayor Foster,” he said.

Progress Wellington

Wellington Chamber of Commerce

Retail NZ

Hospitality NZ

Restaurant Association

Property Council

Road Transport Forum

SOS Courtenay Place

Wellington Airport

Porirua Chamber of Commerce

Additional businesses and groups which supported the Cobham Drive advertisement

Kilbirnie Business Network

Enterprise Miramar

Weta Digital

Eko Cabs

Wellington Combined Taxis

Wingnut Films

Stone Street Studios

Corporate Cabs

Super Shuttle

ExportNZ