Police lay murder charge over death of Wellington man Richard Wallace

Police at Wallace’s Strathmore Avenue home after he was found dead on July 22.

A man has been charged with murder after the death of Wellington resident Richard Wallace.

Wallace, 70, was found dead in his Strathmore Ave home on July 22, but police now believe he was killed three days earlier on, July 19.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said the 52-year-old man charged will appear in Wellington District Court on Thursday. He was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

A 37-year-old man will also appear in Wellington District Court on Thursday, charged with attempted burglary and burglary, which police believe took place at Wallace’s home on July 5 and 6.

READ MORE:

* Death of Wellington man remains 'unexplained'



He has also been charged with a further two counts of burglary and wounding with reckless disregard in relation to three unrelated incidents.

Leitch said investigators were still interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen or spoken to Wallace in the days leading up to his death, as well as anyone with other information.

“Police would like to thank the public for the information provided so far. This has helped lead to the arrests today and provided great reassurance to Mr Wallace’s family and friends,” he said.

Previously, police said Wallace’s death was being treated as unexplaine.

“Mr Wallace did have injuries, and we are working to understand when and how these occurred. Because of this, his death is still being treated as unexplained at this time,” Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur said previously.