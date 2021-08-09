Language Matters: The 'native speaker' label has a problematic history

Pitting “native speakers” against “non-native speakers” is a false dichotomy, writes Corinne Seals. Often, those who learn an additional language have greater mastery of grammatical rules and composition than do those who grow up speaking the language. (File photo)

OPINION: A common discussion when it comes to language(s) involves the question, “Who is a native speaker of X language?” In circles involving language teaching, language policy, and the like, this is sometimes followed by the question, “What does it mean to be a native speaker of X language, and what does this entail?”

Indeed, this was the topic of Andreea Calude’s recent article in the Language Matters column. The present article presents a follow-up piece, this time asking the provocative question, “Why should it matter if someone is a native speaker or not, and where does this concept come from?”

The problem with classifying someone as a “native speaker” of a language is that it is part of a false dichotomy, meaning that people are presented with only two options (“native speaker” or “non-native speaker”), and these two options are incorrectly presented as being at odds with each other. This is in fact a gross over-simplification of speakers’ abilities and experiences, and ignores the fact that “non-native speakers” often have considerable influence on the development of language. The reality is much more complex than this flawed contrast makes it seem.

Why is it problematic to contrast “native speakers” with “non-native speakers”? One reason is that there is an underlying assumption that a “native speaker” has greater linguistic knowledge and ability. This is just not so. Often, those who learn an additional language have greater mastery of grammatical rules and composition than do those who grow up speaking the language.

READ MORE:

* Language Matters: Why focus on 'native' speakers may be misplaced

* Language Matters: No shortage of Kiwis steeped in words

* Language Matters: The sound of texts



Furthermore, the distinction between “native speaker” and “non-native speaker” is often used for gatekeeping purposes, whereby the former is automatically preferred over the latter due to the above assumption. This is especially true when it comes to language teaching.

There is a bias (often unconscious) in favour of “native speakers”, as if they were magically born to be better teachers of the language, which is simply not true. The better teacher will always be the one who is more well-versed in what they teach, who supports their students, and who works hard to continually educate themselves in their field, regardless of when they learned the language(s) they teach.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Corinne Seals, Senior Lecturer in Applied Linguistics at Victoria University of Wellington : “Instead of focusing on difference in the form of a false dichotomy, we instead need to look to the benefits of complex and dynamic language abilities and experience.”

If the assumptions about “native speakers” are incorrect and harmful, from where did they originate? Highly respected second language acquisition researchers Jean-Marc Dewaele​, Thomas Bak​, and Lourdes Ortega​ examined this question in-depth in 2020. As they explain, history records the contrasting ideas of “native speaker” v “non-native speaker” as first appearing in 1858 in New York as part of a campaign against immigrants to the United States.

The rhetoric used in the campaign called upon a racist ideology that pitted the so-called “native Anglo-Saxon” against all people with non-Anglo-European heritage. This harmful division then became part of British and American coloniser rhetoric, further pushing a “divide and conquer” strategy.

Today, the act of contrasting “native speakers” with “non-native speakers” has continued to be supported by language purists, tying nation and race to language. For example, it is almost always the students of minority ethnic and cultural backgrounds in society who are labelled as “non-native” speakers in school, regardless of their actual linguistic abilities, which further contributes to a lack of equity in education.

In an era where we recognise the frequency and importance of international movement and co-operation, it is necessary to acknowledge that people’s linguistic abilities shift and change throughout their lives. Therefore, instead of focusing on difference in the form of a false dichotomy, we instead need to look to the benefits of complex and dynamic language abilities and experience.

Corinne Seals is senior lecturer in applied linguistics at Victoria University of Wellington – Te Herenga Waka.

Language Matters is a fortnightly column on all things language.