'It's a huge loss for five families', father of teen killed in Timaru crash says

Stephen Drummond went to bed on Saturday night expecting his son would soon return home to have his dinner and go to sleep.

Unbeknown to him, his 15-year-old son, Javarney Drummond, was one of five teenagers including his friend Niko Hill, killed after an overloaded car slammed into a power pole so hard it cut the vehicle in half.

The crash, one of the worst in recent history, happened shortly before 7.30pm at the intersection of Seadown and Meadows roads in Washdyke, near Timaru.

Police found the body of one of the dead teenagers in the boot of the car when they arrived at the scene.

The 19-year-old driver of the car, who’s believed to have been on a restricted licence, was the only survivor of the crash. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to Timaru Hospital, from where he posted an apology to social media on Sunday afternoon.

Police suspect speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Some of the teenagers killed were not wearing seatbelts.

Jarvarney, who he described as a “social butterfly”, left home late Saturday afternoon headed to Caroline Bay in Timaru to hang out with friends, Stephen Drummond said.

It wasn’t unusual for him to be out until as late as 9pm.

“Kids can be late doing whatever they like, an hour or two doesn't mean anything to kids.

“You'd cook a tea and put it in the cupboard, and he'd warm it up and eat it.”

DOUG FIELD/FAIRFAX NZ Pictured as an 11-year-old in 2017, Javarney Drummond told The Timaru Herald he wanted to be a car mechanic when he grew up and his favourite thing was rugby.

It wasn’t until shortly before midnight, when his daughter received text messages saying her brother had died in a car crash, that the family started worrying.

“I went to bed, and I was asleep and my daughter was a bit concerned at what happened, and she got a couple of messages saying hey sorry your brother's dead, he's had a car crash.”

Drummond rushed to the police station where he was told by officers they thought his son may have been in the crash, but that he had to come back in an hour to identify the body at the hospital. He said none of the victims had identification on them at the time of the crash.

“He's never done this. He's never got in a car, I don't understand it. All his mates don't have cars, he went to school with the driver, at primary school. He talks to him and says hello to him, but he's never, ever been joyriding that I know of. I don't understand how it's actually unfolded.”

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ Javarney Drummond, pictured as an 11-year-old in January 2017 with Milo, was a frequent competitor in the Caroline Bay Carnival Pet Parade.

Drummond said the driver, who he knew well, had only had his restricted licence for about three months.

“I'm not angry at him, I'm just disappointed in the way the whole lot has unfolded. There's no point in taking any stress or any anger out on anybody because it's not going to bring my son back. At the end of the day it's not going to bring the five kids back,” he said.

“I haven't really got decent words to describe [what happened]. When I was a teenager, I wouldn't try any of that. One of the kids was in the boot, found in the boot when they cut the boot lid off to see what was in the boot, and they found a body. What the hell was a kid doing in the boot?”

Javarney was “one of the best kids in Timaru”, Drummond said.

Yashas Srinivasa/Stuff Floral tributes were left at the scene of the crash on Sunday.

The other four teens that died would visit his house often.

“It's like losing four kids ... even though they're not my kids. In the last 8 or 9 months I've actually got on with them really well. It's actually a huge thing,” he said.

“It's a huge loss for five families. At the end of the day it's not something I would wish upon anybody.”

The father of Niko Hill posted a message on social media on Saturday night saying he had received a phone call informing him his son had been killed.

“Oh my heart is broken my one and only.

“I just got a phone call ... that our son Niko Hill has passed away in a car accident tonight.

“I'm not sure about anything atm but we will try keep all the family posted,” he wrote.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin looks over the wreckage of the Nissan Bluebird, which was cut in half on impact.

Aoraki Alternative Education manager Rob Emerson said no one in their learning community, or the wider Timaru community, was unaffected by Javarney and Niko's tragic deaths.

He said both were Alternative Education success stories.

Niko Hill had been with the centre for about a year and had started at Timaru Boys’ High School in Term 4 last year, Emerson said.

“It was a massive gain for him to return to school. We gave him a day here and a day there, at school, to get him ready and back into school.”

He said Javarney Drummond was doing really well and “smashing” through his NCEA, credits having completed more than half.

“Javarney was respectful and only been with us a couple of terms.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff/Stuff Aoraki Alternative Education manager Rob Emerson, left, pictured with Niko Hill (then aged 14) pictured top right. Also pictured are students Devlin Harris, Ben Murdoch, Brayden Wilson, tutor Tuatahi Taha, and Sharon Breakwell.

He said while Javarney had a quiet personality, Niko was larger than life and “in your face”.

“No one is unaffected by this it cuts deep. There's only 20 of us at Aoraki Alternative Education.

“Their cohort is still with us. It's a crushing blow.”

Emerson said a trauma team was meeting with those affected to offer support and counselling at Mountainview High School on Sunday afternoon.

Tragedy will reverberate for a long time

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said those who died were all aged between 15 and 16 and from Timaru.

“Timaru is a very small community, and I am sure this is going to touch a lot of people.

“I knew one of the boys – the family of one of the boys.

“It is a tragedy and will reverberate around our community for a long time.

“It's one of the worst jobs we do.”

He did not want to speculate on the cause of the crash, but said “speed was obviously” a factor, and alcohol may have been involved. Road conditions were not thought to have contributed to the crash, he said.

“There were six people in the vehicle, there is only five sets of seatbelts. It is not possible at the moment to say who was wearing seatbelts, but I think it is pretty clear to say that only a very few, if anyone, were wearing seatbelts.

“When I arrived at the scene, unfortunately, one of the deceased was in the boot of the car.”

Gaskin said the driver, who was seriously injured in the crash, was in a stable condition in Timaru Hospital “surrounded by family” on Sunday morning and police were yet to speak to him.

On Sunday, the driver posted a photograph with a message from his hospital bed apologising for “stupid mistakes that I made that has costed 5 lives”.

“Hello everyone just wanted to say I'm not dead I am very very lucky to still be alive and I can't believe what has happened and I am so so so sorry to the families that I have put in pain coz of stupid mistakes that I made that has costed 5 lives.”