Schools 'devastated' after five teens killed in horror Timaru crash

A Canterbury high school is discouraging young people from attending a car event to honour five teens killed when an overloaded car crashed into a power pole.

The crash, one of the worst in recent history, happened shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday at the intersection of Seadown and Meadows roads in Washdyke, near Timaru.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

One of the victims was found dead in the boot. The 19-year-old driver, who was on a restricted licence, was the only survivor.

The victims were Javarney Drummond, 15, Niko Hill, Andrew Goodger, Jack Wallace and Joseff McCarthy. The boys were all aged 15 or 16.

READ MORE:

* Five dead in major crash at Timaru, driver taken to hospital

* Mid-South Canterbury roads claim 16 lives in 2018: 'These people should still be alive'

* Worst year on South Canterbury roads as death toll rises to 17, police say



Sergeant Geoff McCrostie said he had heard of a car event being organised in honour of the five boys who died and questioned whether the families of the victims had been consulted.

“I haven't seen anything about it, but someone in the office read out a post on Facebook this morning [Monday],” he said.

“I wondered if that was what the family would be wanting? Is it a good idea?”

STUFF Niko Hill, left, Javarney Drummond, centre, and Andrew Goodger, right, were among five teenagers killed in a car crash near Timaru on August 7, 2021.

He said there had been suggestions of burnouts at the event, with seatbelts on.

“It seemed to be a bit of a stupid idea to me.”

The victims, all aged 15 and 16, were not “car people” as they were too young to have licences, he said.

A social media post encouraged people to remember those lost in the crash at a memorial service with “your loudest cars or any car” to “show them how much we miss them”.

The post said the service would start at 6.30pm on Friday and everyone would hold hands to form a line across the road at 8pm while singing a song in memory of the boys.

“We would love it if you came, but please remember to drive safely and wear seatbelts. Feel free to tear up the road as much as you want but make sure that no-one gets hurt,” the post said.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Timaru Boys' High School said police had notified the school of the gathering planned for Friday.

“Due to the likely age of the participants and some very real safety concerns, the police do not want this event to take place. If you hear that your son is involved in this, please discourage him from attending. We will do the same at school,” the post said.

Police were yet to speak to the driver, Aoraki area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said on Monday.

They did not know where the group were going or what they had been doing in the hours leading up to the crash, he said.

Asked whether charges were likely and when they might be laid, Gaskin said it was “absolutely far too early to even speculate on that”.

The driver remained in a serious but stable condition in Timaru Hospital and it was not known when he might be well enough to be released.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Five teenage boys died in the crash at Washdyke, near Timaru.

Gaskin said he did not know whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Asked about reports of concerning driving in the area, he said police were aware of one incident in a paddock near the crash site.

“I understand there was a report on late Saturday afternoon of someone doing burnouts in a paddock and someone was standing up through a sunroof. But that was not this vehicle concerned in this crash.”

Friends and family of those killed were at the crash scene on Monday morning to pay their respects.

Dani Black, who visited the site with her father on Monday, said she knew all the boys who were killed.

“It wasn't their time and none of them deserved it.”

She said she hoped none of her friends had suffered.

Doug Field/Stuff Pictured as an 11-year-old in 2017, Javarney Drummond told The Timaru Herald he wanted to be a car mechanic when he grew up and his favourite thing was rugby.

South Canterbury secondary schools were supporting students and offering counselling to those affected by the deaths.

Mountainview High School principal Kenny Diamond said: “Sadly, several of our students and ex-students were involved in the tragic car accident on Saturday evening.

“We are devastated by the news of this tragedy with staff and students struggling to come to terms with the terrible loss of these young men.”

Diamond said the school was receiving support from the Ministry of Education and South Canterbury agencies to ensure students and staff had the support needed.

Roncalli College principal Chris Comeau confirmed one of the teenagers was a recent Roncalli student.

“We are devastated by the news of this tragedy and our staff and students are struggling to come to terms with the terrible loss of these young people.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Dani Black knew the boys who died and visited the scene of the crash on Monday morning.

The principals for both Roncalli and Mountainview schools said their priority was supporting the families and friends of those affected.

Timaru Boys' High School said Niko had been a student at the school until the end of term 1 this year.

“He had a close set of friends and enjoyed playing rugby during his time here,” the school said in a Facebook post.

“We held a short assembly to acknowledge the pain and sense of loss that our community will be feeling, and to inform students how to access support.”

Timaru Girls’ High School principal Deb Hales said the tragedy had been discussed at the school.

“We recognise this will impact the wider community and there will be girls here affected for many different reasons.”

Opihi College acting principal Tony Robson said other schools were more deeply affected by the tragedy but they were offering counselling to students when needed, as well as advice and guidance.

“We are following the advice from the Ministry of Education. The whole school is shocked and saddened and extends our sympathy.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Aoraki area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin looks over the wreckage of the Nissan Bluebird, which was cut in half on impact.

Geraldine High School posted a message to its community on Sunday, extending its “heartfelt condolences to all those affected by Saturday night’s car accident”.

On Sunday afternoon, Aoraki Alternative Education manager Rob Emerson said a trauma team was on hand at Mountainview High School to offer support and counselling to those affected.

Both Javarney and Niko were alternative education success stories, he said. While Javarney had a quiet personality, Niko was larger than life and “in your face”.

Police suspect speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Some of the teenagers killed were not wearing seatbelts.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to Timaru Hospital. He posted an apology to social media from his hospital bed on Sunday afternoon.

Steven Drummond said his son Javarney was a “social butterfly” but was not known to be involved in joyriding. None of his son’s friends had cars but he had attended primary school with the driver.

John Bisset/Stuff Javarney, pictured as an 11-year-old in January 2017 with dog Milo, was a frequent competitor in the Caroline Bay Carnival Pet Parade.

The other four teens who died visited the Drummond house often.

“It is a huge loss for five families ... it is not something I would wish upon anybody.”

Niko Hill's father said he received a phone call on Saturday night informing him his son had been killed.

“Oh my heart is broken, my one and only,” he wrote on social media.

Goodger's father declined to comment on Sunday evening.

The driver posted a photograph with a message from his hospital bed on Sunday, apologising for his “stupid mistakes” and saying he was “very very lucky to stilll be alive”.

Supplied Niko Hill was one of five teens killed in the crash near Timaru on Saturday evening.

Support is ‘out there’

Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen said the crash was the worst he had heard of in Timaru.

“It's hard not to be emotional when five kids in one community are gone ... and knowing how that affects their families and communities.”

He believed the nature of the small, tight-knit community meant the tragedy would affect many.

Caroline Perry, spokesperson for Brake Aotearoa New Zealand, a national road safety charity, said there was no doubt the crash would have a “devastating impact” on the community.

“To lose so many young lives at once is just tragic,” Perry said.

“It is important for people to know if people need support, there is support out there.”

Perry said it was important for parents to keep the lines of communication open with young people.

“We often talk to our little kids about road safety but we need to be talking about being drivers and passengers as our kids get older. We need to talk about wearing seatbelts, ensuring we are keeping to the speed limit and speaking up to mates when they are not doing the right thing.”

Perry said progress had been made, pointing to the graduated driver licensing system and zero-alcohol limit for young people, but “we are still seeing too many young people killed”.

“There are a lot of things we need to do to bring death and injury down on our roads ... there are engineering fixes, such as side and median barriers, as well as driver's licensing systems and improving driver education throughout school.”