Snow covers North Island's central mountains, closes highways

Holidaymakers trapped in Ōhakune could enjoy a good dumping of snow even if the mountain was closed on Monday morning.

Snow overnight Sunday and Monday morning which is blanketing the mountains of the Central North Island, has Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Jono Dean hunkered down but happy.

“It’s the storm that this winter season has been waiting for,” said Dean, as whiteout blizzard conditions engulfed both Tūroa and Whakapapa ski fields.

The significant fall had covered the fields on both sides of the mountain in 30-40cm of snow with windblown drifts of up to a metre.

The conditions have also closed the Desert Road on State Highway 1 and Napier Taupō Road, said Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

READ MORE:

* 'Hundreds' stuck, weather warnings in place as snow lingers for much of country

* Nature serves up polar blast right on time for mountain town

* Skifield echoes call for Immigration NZ to let skilled workers through



Dean said both Bruce Rd and Mountain Rd were closed owing to the high winds and snow, meaning no public access to the mountain, but he was confident the dump would set the fields up.

“It will give us a really good base … but there will be a good couple of days cleaning up, so we can actually use it and also assess whether there has been any damage as a result of the weather.”

He did not expect the mountain to be open for at least another 24 hours.

“This snow is probably the top-up that we needed to get us through the core of the season though it looks like there is more in the forecast for this weekend and into early next week. I don’t think we’re done yet, but it certainly is a very promising indicator.”

Timing was perfect for the September school holidays, he said, with a solid base to last the fields through that period.

“Unfortunately we don’t have any photos at the moment, it’s pretty much a whiteout.”

NZTA’s website noted that snow had closed SH1 from Rangipo to Taihape and SH4 and SH49 between National Park, Ōhakune and Waiouru, as well as SH5 between Napier and Taupō.

Major alternative routes for those needing to travel from north to south were SH3 and SH3A via Whanganui and New Plymouth or SH2 from Napier to Gisborne and around to the Bay of Plenty.