Pair 'yelled racist taunts, made mock pūkana' during assault, Wellington woman says

Ilish Thomas was given a black eye, concussion, grazed knees and had her hair ripped out during an assault by a man and a woman, who yelled racist taunts and made mock pūkana.

A Wellington woman says a man performed mock pūkana before he and a female acquaintance, who yelled racial slurs, attacked her while she was alone on the street.

Ilish Thomas, a 24-year-old fine arts masters student, says she is finally feeling like herself again three weeks after the incident, but is losing hope her attackers will be found due to a lack of CCTV footage of the incident.

Thomas had been out with friends on July 23 celebrating the opening of her first exhibition, when she decided to leave them and head home, about 2.30am, stopping off to get food at J & M Fast Foods, on Courtenay Place.

While inside the shop, Thomas noticed a Pākehā man with curly blonde hair in his early-mid 20s double-take when looking at her and then started “dancing around and doing pūkana”, she said.

Thomas left shortly after and the man, who was outside on the street, saw her and started to “dance around like a monkey,” she said.

“I called him racist.”

The next thing she remembered was seeing one of his friends screaming at her.

“She was running straight at me, and dived at me and grabbed my head.”

Thomas said she was “grappling” with the woman trying to break free when she felt the man put her in a headlock.

“Then I just gave up. I was overwhelmed, I was trying to fight back, but I couldn’t really. I ended up on the ground, and they were dragging me along by my hair and dragging me across the ground, so my knees were really bloody.

“All I could hear was her yelling, ‘you brown b--- ‘ over and over again.”

Supplied Thomas’ knees were grazed during the assault, after she was dragged along on the ground by her hair.

Passersby eventually intervened, ending the assault, which left Thomas with a concussion, black eye, grazed knees and large chunks of her hair pulled out.

Thomas, an Indian-New Zealander, said it was ironic the incident had taken place on the opening night of her exhibition, which was based on diversity, ‘’otherness’’ and her experience being a third generation New Zealander.

She believes her attackers assumed she was Māori.

The attack was just one of several racist incidents Thomas said she and her friends had experienced while living in Wellington, including being shoved and called a f----ing Indian.”

She described the pair as Pākehā and in their early-to-mid 20s.

Mark Amery Ilish Thomas’ installation, Namaskar and Merry Xmas, about being an Indian-New Zealander.

“He was wearing a green 5-panel cap, black pants, a Patagonia vest and Vans. They both looked like normal university students, but they were really violent.

“I had this feeling he knew he was going to get away with it. That’s what I hate the most. These are the people I don’t feel safe around,” she said.

Thomas felt disappointed when reporting the incident to police, who told her street CCTV footage of the incident wasn’t available, as the cameras were facing in the other direction at the time, she said.

Supplied When Ilish Thomas arrived home after being assaulted, she realised large chunks of her hair were coming out, after being pulled and dragged by her head.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were notified of an assault which occurred around 3am on July 22.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances. Police urge anyone who was on Courtenay Place in the early hours of July 22 and noticed anything untoward to get in contact.”

Supplied Ilish Thomas on the opening night of her exhibition about being an Indian-New Zealander, Namaskar and Merry Xmas. She was assaulted while alone on the street later that night.

The area outside J & M Fast Foods, a late-night food shop, on Courtenay Place, has previously been an area of concern for police.

In May, police asked the shop to close early after multiple disorder incidents, one including a group of 7-8 people fighting.

Wellington City Council’s CCTV camera locations map shows there are three cameras in the nearby area.

Council spokeswoman Victoria Barton-Chapple said the majority of the cameras were set on a swivelling function.

“Each is programmed to suit the location and the needs of the specific area based largely on what our operators tell us is required for the most effective performance – there is no one size fits all,” she said.

Previously, the council had trialled enabling smart technology on the cameras, which would allow for the real-time detection of anti-social incidents and generate an alert.

However, Barton-Chapple said there was currently no smart functions enabled on the cameras.

“We may develop future projects, but we need to ensure privacy is at the forefront of all our planning.”