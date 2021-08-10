Search on for pre-war pear trees in Southland and Otago

Robyn Guyton is searching for pre-1910 heritage pear cuttings throughout Southland for her heritage orchard.

The Open Orchard Project is searching for pre-1910 pear cuttings to join the hundreds of different varieties of heritage apples in orchards throughout Southland and Otago.

The project was started by Robyn and Robert Guyton in 2008 to preserve heritage apple, pear and plum trees brought to New Zealand with the original European settlers.

Previously they had only been able to graft heritage apples themselves because of the difficulty of grafting pears.

However, in 2019 Robyn was approached by Lee Boyd, from the New Zealand Institute for Plant and Food Research’s Motueka pear research centre.

Boyd was able to graft 20 pear trees for the Guytons from cuttings in Southland including Ohai, Otautau, Tuatapera, Winton and Monowai which will be delivered next week.

Now, they have just four weeks to find more heritage cuttings from pre-1910 trees in Southland to send off for the next round of grafting. They require two upward growing branches of last year's growth to be able to successfully graft the plant.

Through the process of collecting cuttings, Robyn was also researching the original settler families whose orchards the trees would have belonged to.

She was hopeful that eventually the different heritage orchard’s in Southland and Otago could form a heritage trail as they had already got attention from international tourists.

Fruit had its own heritage, she said.

Some pear varieties in Southland could very well be the only ones left in the world.

Because pear trees could live up to 100 years, she described the process of grafting as passing on 19th century diversity into the 22nd century.

Boyd said the Guytons’ work was important.

She has been working with them for the past two years.

“It’s really important for all of New Zealand how she’s [Robyn] capturing them,” Boyd said.