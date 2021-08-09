National demand for electricity reaches all-time high, cities plunged into darkness to reduce load

Large parts of Hamilton have been without power on Monday evening.

Cities and towns across the country have been plunged into darkness after nationwide demand for electricity reached an all-time high.

Power generation failed to keep demand across New Zealand on Monday evening.

As a result, the national grid operator Transpower asked local distribution companies to reduce load on their networks, a spokeswoman for the organisation said.

Different companies can do this in different way – for some it would mean managing hot water and for others, customers would have to disconnected.

Unison said in a Facebook post it had to begin rolling power outages in Hawke’s Bay, Taupō and Rotorua.

"We fully understand that these outages are frustrating and inconvenient, especially given the current cold snap hitting our regions. We will do all we can to minimise the duration of these outages and apologise for any inconvenience,” the post said.

WEL Networks, which is responsible for supplying the Waikato with power, cut off power in some areas of the region, including parts of Hamilton.

The company warned customers in a post on its Facebook page to expect rolling outages.

“It is unclear how long these outages will be required for, however it is expected that this will not impact individual customers for more than a 4 hour period,” it said, just before 8pm.

“As a precautionary measure, all medically dependent customers are advised to action their back-up plans or go to Waikato Hospital if required.”

The Transpower spokeswoman said the situation was expected to be resolved by 8pm.

More to come ...