WEL Networks keeps consumers in the dark as fury builds over power outages in Waikato

Power outages affected large areas of Waikato on Monday night, with thousands left without power.

After blackouts on one of the coldest nights of the year, Waikato residents took to social media to express their anger about the lack of warning given about the power outages.

People questioned why more notice couldn’t be given when temperatures were forecast to get down to freezing in Hamilton overnight, with the city going into negatives in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

However, local power provider WEL Networks won’t elaborate on the situation, referring all media requests to Transpower.

Stuff went to the WEL office in Hamilton and asked to speak to someone about customers’ concerns about communication and if more power cuts couls be expected.

READ MORE:

* Energy Minister Megan Woods concerned high electricity prices may 'persist'

* Electricity let-down: Little change to household bills despite big cuts to lines charges

* Tiwai smelter may need to wait at least a year for Transpower discount but Rio Tinto says need is 'urgent'



But a WEL spokesman said WEL would not be commenting and referred all questions to Transpower.

The rolling outage came about as power generation failed to meet demand across New Zealand. Tens of thousands of households were affected by mass power cuts as a result.

The national grid operator Transpower declared a “grid emergency” at 7pm and asked local distribution companies to reduce load on their networks, a spokeswoman for the organisation, Deborah Gray, said.

About 8pm, WEL Networks posted on social media that, due to insufficient generation to meet New Zealand’s load demands, it had been instructed by Transpower to immediately reduce the load on its network.

“As a precautionary measure, all medically dependent customers are advised to action their back-up plans or go to Waikato Hospital if required.”

Shortly before the post, cities and towns across the North Island were plunged into darkness as the nationwide demand for electricity reached an all-time high.

Waikato was heavily affected by outages with thousands of houses without power. WEL Networks’ social media post was met with anger from customers.

“It's the dead middle of winter, probably going to be the coldest night, and you want to turn the power off without warning! Call the ombudsman in the morning people this s... ain’t on.”

Stuff Large parts of Hamilton were without power on Monday evening after rolling outages in the region.

Another person criticised the lack of communication.

“Appalling WEL Networks to not have adequate notice for a planned outage, especially for the elderly … medically dependent and young children in the middle of winter – on one of our coldest nights – not acceptable!”

Hamilton City Council posted on social media that it had been made aware some of the outages had affected traffic signals across Hamilton, and its team was organising generators to get them up and running as quick as possible.

Waikato Police urged people to refrain from calling 111 to report the power issue.

Waipā Networks seemed to get away unscathed, saying in a post its networks were below load limit, and it did not anticipate having to cut power to customers.

“We will however extend our hot water control this evening to help keep the power on. We ask customers with electric hot water cylinders to reduce their hot water usage to ensure they do not run out this evening.”

They were able to stop their hot water control later in the evening.

Energy Minister Megan Woods is yet to speak publicly about the situation, but is meeting with Transpower and regulator the Electricity Authority on Tuesday morning.