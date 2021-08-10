Police: Man dies in workplace incident in Oamaru

Police are making inquiries after a man died in a workplace incident at a property in Oamaru.

A 54-year-old man died following a workplace incident at a property in Oamaru on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident just after 10am.

READ MORE:

* WorkSafe confirm Southland businesses before the courts

* Man dead after workplace incident, leaving young family behind

* Man dies after being trapped by tree in workplace incident in the Bay of Plenty



The man died at the scene.

Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.

WorkSafe has been notified.