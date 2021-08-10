Man killed in workplace incident involving tractor in North Otago

The incident happened at a property in the township of Windsor, about 19 kilometres from Oamaru, pictured, on Monday morning. (File photo)

WorkSafe has opened an investigation after a man was killed in an incident involving a tractor on a North Otago farm.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at a property in the township of Windsor, about 19 kilometres from Oamaru just after 10am on Monday.

A police spokeswoman earlier told Stuff a 54-year-old man died at the scene and police were making inquiries on behalf of the coroner.

WorkSafe issued a statement on Tuesday confirming the death occurred on a farm.

It was understood a tractor was involved and an investigation had been launched, the agency said.