Man assaulted his neighbour before threatening to kill police officers at McDonald's

Tyson Paku Paenga, 29, was sentenced at Nelson District Court on Tuesday on one charge of injuring with intent to injure, three charges of threatening to kill, and one of disorderly behaviour.

The police summary of facts described how Paenga and his victim lived at neighbouring addresses, separated by an empty house.

At 6.45pm on February 27, Paenga’s neighbour climbed into the empty property and approached Paenga’s fence to ask him to turn his music down.

Paenga took offence, climbed over the fence and began punching the victim, causing him to fall to the ground. The victim’s wife came to his aid, and Paenga fled.

The victim was hospitalised with cuts, bruising, a broken nose and a possible concussion.

An hour and a half later, a “heavily intoxicated” Paenga arrived at Nelson McDonald’s.

“Inside the restaurant, he attempted to challenge numerous members of the public to fight,” the summary said.

When an off-duty police officer tried to intervene, Paenga threatened to kill him. When a police officer arrived and arrested him, Paenga told him he knew where he lived. “[Paenga] said he would track him down and kill him and his family.”

At the police station, he repeated the threat to a third police officer.

Paenga’s lawyer Emma Riddell said engaging with mental health services meant Paenga now had some insight into his anxiety, and a “paranoid-type thinking”, exacerbated by substance abuse.

“That’s not an excuse, but it explains the bizarre reaction from the victim asking him to turn his music down,” Riddell said.

Judge Jo Rielly told Paenga his victim was struggling to come to terms with “significant trauma symptoms”.

“His wife feels vulnerable and scared. I hope you took that seriously. If you have that in the forefront of your mind you will think twice before assaulting anyone in the future.”

It was important Paenga abstained from alcohol, and sought help for his mental health problems, she said.

“If you can change as you say you want to, you will have a happier life.”

She sentenced Paenga to three months’ home detention. The short sentence was due to the impact home detention would have on his family.