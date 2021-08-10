Environment Court confirm no appeals to controversial AB Lime landfill

AB Lime Ltd has been successful in gaining resource consents for its landfill operation near Winton.

A controversial landfill decision that was vehemently opposed by a community group is one step closer to becoming reality.

The Environment Court on Monday revealed no appeals have been made to a July 16 decision which allows AB Lime to operate its Winton landfill under new conditions.

Changes to consents, which include six new and one varied, mean the Winton fertiliser company has no limit on the amount of waste it can receive for the next 25 years.

The company had previously said it hoped to become the "premier" landfill for the bottom part of the South Island.

READ MORE:

* Auckland's Dome Valley dump: Campaigners to appeal decision in Environment Court

* Southland residents talk of odour and rubbish problems from landfill

* AB Lime's bid to become the south's 'premier landfill' begins at hearing



A decision was made last month by independent commissioner Allan Cubitt, who concluded the proposal was "an efficient use of an established piece of the region’s critical infrastructure".

Both applicants and submitters were given 15 working days to appeal the decision and its conditions.

At the time, AB Lime Landfill Action Group said it was "devastated" and called the time frame for making an appeal "totally unrealistic".

The group was present throughout Environment Southland’s hearing process, in which four parties submitted in opposition.

“After some pushing, our concerns were listened to, but it seems it had no effect on the outcome whatsoever,” spokeswoman Katie Allen said last month.

But the group ultimately decided against appealing the decision, and has not responded to requests for comment.

AB Lime has operated a landfill at its Winton site for 15 years, in conjunction with a well-established limestone quarry.

Environment Southland acting consents manager Bruce Halligan said he was aware of the strong concerns by some members of the community, and said they had been taken into consideration.

"Extensive conditions have been included in relation to matters such as odour management and receipt of special waste, to recognise the submitters' concerns," he said, following the decision.

Opponents of the landfill worried about it becoming the sole landfill running in the lower South Island, and said waste should stay in the district where it was created.

There has also been a history of odour complaints from AB Lime’s operation, 65 being made between 2004 and 2020.

The nearest dwelling not owned by AB Lime is about 1200m from the site.

One of the primary reasons for the company’s consent application was because the landfill was getting close to its 100,000-tonne limit.

AB Lime is still waiting on the outcome of consent applications to the Southland District Council for both noise and roading.

Council manager of environmental planning Marcus Roy said the NZ Transport Agency manages the state highway network and only about 1.5km of the council’s local roads were affected by the landfill and lime quarry.

The consent application with the Southland District Council was waiting on iwi approval, a spokesperson said.