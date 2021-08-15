Tragic death drives brother to create digital memorial business for loved ones

Ben O'Reilly, creator of iRemember, has created a digital memorial service with a scannable QR code after he lost his brother Jamie in a car accident. Parents Denise and Neill put Jamie’s QR code disc on a memorial bench in their garden.

It was a typical teenage night out when mates Jamie O’Reilly and Anthony Jenkins went for a ride near the Ashley River.

But the next morning the two boys were found dead by a fisherman after their vehicle overturned on a riverbank.

At just 17, the boys’ death reverberated around the community of Waikuku, just north of Christchurch.

Now, more than 12 years later, Jamie’s brother has created a digital memorial that allows everyone to know how special his sibling was.

Ben O’Reilly came up with the idea of using QR code technology to create a digital memorial legacy as a way of letting his son know more about his uncle Jamie.

After discussing it with his employer Paul King, who had himself suffered tragedy when a friend died in a railway crossing collision with a train last year, the pair decided to develop a business that would allow everyone to know the life stories of those who have died.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Jamie O’Reilly died in a car accident in 2008, leading his brother Ben to create a digital memorial service.

iRemember will be only the second digital QR memorial code business in New Zealand, although similar technology has been used overseas for many years.

The Kaiapoi-based business began development in July last year and has now launched on to the market.

Allowing family and friends from New Zealand and around the world to contribute stories, photos and videos, the service enables people to make a permanent online legacy to their loved ones.

Discs with scannable QR codes can be put on gravestones, memorial benches or anywhere that holds special significance. Anyone visiting the sites can then use their phone to see the deceased person’s life story.

For O’Reilly, the technology means he has been able to leave a lasting legacy to the brother he was close to.

After the accident Jamie was cremated and his ashes were scattered at sea and at the top of Mt Hutt, and his parents created a memorial bench at the family home in Waikuku.

But Ben says the process didn’t allow him or his family to hear Jamie’s voice or see his face again.

“Or for Jamie’s story to be preserved for my children and their grandchildren.”

Now the bench has been proudly adorned with a QR disc, which means all Jamie’s relatives can share his story.

On his memorial page, Jamie’s father writes about a young man with a huge enthusiasm for life and said he was a superb snowboarder, natural windsurfer and a great sailor.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Ben O'Reilly has co-created iRemember, a digital memorial page through which people can link a QR code to a site of remembrance.

Ben writes that he misses the relationship with his brother and the easy way they could talk for hours.

“He would have made a fantastic uncle and father.”

Ben said his parents enjoyed putting together the digital memorial and found the process cathartic.

The technology could also be used in rest homes to record patients’ life stories, he said.

