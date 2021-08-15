Government must prioritise grieving families' long wait for coronial inquests — National

The long time it takes for coroners to deliver reports into sudden deaths has been called a "national scandal" by one grieving wife. Video first published January 29.

The Government needs to prioritise grieving families by fixing the long wait time for coroner's reports, including making immediate improvements, according to the National Party.

The average time to close a coronial investigation into a sudden death has blown out 42 per cent in the past three years, from 321 days in January 2018 to 455 days in January 2021.

The increase in time is leaving grieving families on a knife-edge waiting for answers about their loved one’s death.

Supplied Dr Kate Harding says delay of coroners' reports, into deaths like that of her husband Richard, is a “national scandal”. (File photo)

One grieving wife, Dr Kate Harding​, called it an unacceptable “national scandal”.

She waited almost three years for the coroner’s report into the suicide of her husband Richard in Whangārei in 2017, describing the wait as an “astonishing delay”.

Courts Minister Aupito William Sio​ previously said reducing the backlog of cases before the Coroner’s Court would be his main focus this term.

In 2020, the Government appointed eight part-time relief coroners to help ease the workload, but this was off-set by seven full-time coroners leaving, including three to become district court judges.

Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall​ is also set to retire in early 2022.

But the Ministry of Justice said there were currently no vacancies for coroners and, when expressions of interest were called for, 20 to 40 people generally responded.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Judge Deborah Marshall announced in July she will retire from her role as chief coroner in early 2022 after seven years leading the Coroner’s Court. (File photo)

To be a coroner, applicants must have practised as a barrister and solicitor for at least five years.

Coroners’ salaries of more than $333,000 a year are set by the Remuneration Authority.

National’s courts spokesman Chris Penk said the Government lacked urgency to fix the issue, and a lack of understanding of what’s at stake.

He asked Sio in May what his goals or targets were for his portfolio, and was told the minister had none, he said.

Penk said the lack of coroner vacancies shows it was not a resourcing issue.

Ross Giblin/Stuff National courts spokesman Chris Penk says the Government needs to show more urgency in improving coroner times, for the sake of grieving families. (File photo)

The Government could immediately make improvements, he said, such as increasing coroner numbers, which are capped at 20.

“Maybe at the very least, have a short-term measure of relief coroners to clear the backlog, while addressing the fundamental issues of case numbers rising.”

The Government should also urgently investigate changing the rule which requires coroners to retire before the age of 70, as that removed experience from the industry, Penk said.

But Sio said he was looking at a number of changes to improve the court backlog, and he expected a plan for reform within six months.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Courts Minister Aupito William Sio expects a reform plan in the next six months to reduce the number of cases before coroners. (File photo)

“I am deeply concerned at the impact on families who are already going through a highly emotive time.”

Sio has met with Marshall and the Attorney-General to discuss solutions, with the chief coroner suggesting ways to reduce the workload.

“I will also be exploring all options, both operationally and through legislative change, to ensure that we are taking a holistic approach to these issues.”

The changes were not as simple as Penk suggested, with any changes to the statutory cap on coroners requiring both legislative changes and budget implications, Sio said.

Sio also said the current pressures were not linked to coroners having to retire at 70, because any coroner who retired or left was replaced by a new coroner.

Former coroners and relief coroners over 70 could also be reappointed for a term of up to two years, he said.

Marshall was unavailable to discuss her suggestions for reducing coroner cases, but the ministry said it was looking at opportunities to reduce the number of cases that enter the jurisdiction – particularly deaths from natural causes, which form 62 per cent of coronial cases.

Courts and tribunals group manager Jacquelyn Shannon said the ministry was investigating operational options to help reduce the number of natural cause cases.

“A proposed trial of a new process, to triage and identify non-inquiry cases, may result in some natural causes cases being progressed and concluded sooner,” she said.

The Government is also looking at different ways of investigating suspected self-inflicted deaths and suicides, which make up about 15 per cent of coronial cases.

A review into different ways of investigating suicides is expected by mid-2022, Health Minister Andrew Little said.

“This work is being undertaken in partnership with those bereaved by suicide, with issues such as the depth and breadth of inquiries, and timeliness, considered.”

But Little said at this stage, it was unclear if time frames to investigate suicides would be reduced through the review.