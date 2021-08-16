Budget advisor: 'It’s really tough out there ... I can only see it getting worse.'

Jubilee Budget Advisory service manager Sharon Soper beside the organisation's mini vegetable garden that helps people in need.

An Invercargill budget advisor says financial hardship in Southland is the worst she’s seen.

Jubilee Budget Advisory Service manager Sharon Soper said the main factors crippling some families was the cost of power, rent and food.

“To me, there’s so much greed out there, even with landlords wanting more and more rent all the time.”

Jubilee had 1700 families on its books and at least 400 of them were struggling on two incomes.

Two years ago Jubilee was helping 1500 families in total.

“There are [now] more middle income earners struggling ... not just low income earners,” Soper said.

Jubilee’s client appointments/sessions increased by 960 in a one-year period, from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, when 4400 were held. In the same period in 2019-2020, the number was 3440.

“It’s not only about their finances, we’re seeing a lot more people now with mental health issues and addictions ... people are pretty stressed.”

A stigma that all people on benefits were not spending wisely was denied by Soper.

When the minimum wage or benefit payments increased it was usually followed by rising food, power and rent costs, she said.

“It’s really tough out there for people and I can only see it getting worse.”

In the past year about 200 elderly had received help from Jubilee in the handling of their finances. An noticeable increase in elderly contacting Jubilee happened when banks stopped accepting cheques recently.

Last year when Covid-19 struck, Jubilee helped people that lost jobs or had their hours of employment cut. In some cases, the hours have not been reinstated.

The increasing demand for help led to Jubilee moving into a bigger building this year, two new staff employed in December and another two will start soon.

Soper is looking forward to the next two arrivals.

“It will take the pressure off, but we thought that in December when we got two more.”

Currently, Jubilee has 16 staff, including four volunteers.