Invercargill City Council reaches out to Sir Tim Shadbolt

Sir Tim Shadbolt chairing an extraordinary council meeting on Tuesday. He said he had been ‘bullied’ by councillors earlier in the day at another meeting.

Sir Tim Shadbolt has been offered support from his city council after saying he had been bullied by councillors.

On Friday, council chief executive Clare Hadley said the council’s employee assistance programme provided support and practical assistance to staff when personal or work issues arose that affected their wellbeing.

“Recognising the challenges of the past year, we have also extended our offer of that assistance to elected members and the mayor.

“As the mayor expressed concerns about workplace bullying earlier this week, council has again extended the offer of that support to his worship,” Hadley said.

Shadbolt raised the bullying allegation in response to his deputy mayor Nobby Clark saying he believed Shadbolt was no longer capable of leading the Invercargill City Council.

Clark called out Shadbolt saying his chairing of an extraordinary council meeting at 4pm on Tuesday was an embarrassment.

However, Shadbolt said he had been traumatised by the tone of a chairs meeting (held earlier that same day), and that he was frayed by what he described as a “let’s attack the mayor fest”.

Shadbolt’s councillor colleagues have denied bullying him, saying they have simply been holding him to account.

Jeff Grant, who chaired the chairpersons’ meeting and who is an independent adviser to the council said no bullying took place.

On Thursday afternoon Shadbolt said that since detailing his feelings “of the ongoing trauma I face in my work situation” he hadn’t had a single call inquiring of his welfare from any councillors or the council executive.

Hadley said a letter offering support to Shadbolt was prepared on Thursday morning and sent in the afternoon.

The letter was sent to ensure Shadbolt was aware the employment assistance services were available to him, should he wish to use them, “or if he felt another service was more appropriate, to let us know and we would consider this”.

“The letter also reminds the mayor the code of conduct exists to raise issues about the conduct of colleagues, should he wish to do so.”

The council took bullying seriously and was committed to ensuring the wellbeing of its staff, Hadley said.

“Council considers any form of harassment to be unacceptable and any employee, following investigation, found to have harassed or intimidated another employee may be subject to disciplinary action.”

The point of contention at that chairs meeting was that Shadbolt said: “The [chairpersons] meeting moved on to attempt to force me to apologise publicly for wrongfully claiming a staff member had sorted through my belongings. They tried to force me to concede I was not telling the truth when in fact I was.”

Clark said what was asked at the chairs meeting was an explanation from Shadbolt about why earlier in the day he “... made an allegation that staff humiliated him by sifting through his stuff and throwing it out.”

The statement Shadbolt sent to media was “...during the past year and with the current regime, I have suffered the humiliation of a staff member going through every single page I own and determining whether they consider it relates to council or not.”

Hadley said the council sought to clarify the matter of the mayor’s personal items.

In 2015, as a result of a request from the then Director of Finance, staff catalogued and boxed considerable material from the Mayor’s Office, Hadley said.

This was sorted into personal items, such as framed photos and cards he wished to keep, and council records. The materials were then placed into archive boxes. About 48 boxes went to the basement of the Civic Administration Building for storage.

In 2019, space in the basement was limited to the point where records staff had insufficient space to undertake their work. It was agreed with Shadbolt that much of his personal material would be relocated to the old classroom at Donovan Park, where he already had other items stored, Hadley said.

A staff member opened each archive box to ensure that what was recorded on the top was what the box contained, Hadley said.

“Staff did not go through the materials in the boxes and staff have not been involved in discarding the Mayor’s items. There are a small number of personal items of the Mayor’s in the basement of Council.”

Shadbolt said the council support was triggered only an hour after he sent a press release scathing of the councillors and executive lack of support or concern.

“It came across to me as the minimum required to cover their butts in terms of bullying accusations,” Shadbolt said.

He also said: “I am glad Clare has made a U-turn and now acknowledges that a staff member was tasked with sorting through my paperwork.”

Hadley said no U-turn had been made.