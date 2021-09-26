High-ranking cop quit amid inquiry into bullying, inappropriate relationships

A high-ranking police officer ended his 28-year career before an employment investigation found he was involved in inappropriate sexual relationships with staff under his command.

Marty Parker, a former inspector in Wellington police’s central communications centre, resigned earlier this year while an investigation involving the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) was under way.

It centred on claims of inappropriate sexual relationships with members of staff under his command, bullying and harassment of employees, and whether he failed to respond to claims of bullying raised by an employee.

The IPCA report concluded the allegations against the unnamed officer – understood to be Parker – would have been upheld.

READ MORE:

* Police officer involved in 'inappropriate sexual relationships' with staff

* Independent Police Conduct Authority bullying report describes 'boys' club' among senior officers and a culture of fear



A police spokeswoman confirmed Parker was no longer employed by police. It is understood he was on paid leave while the investigation took place.

Parker, who declined to comment when approached by Stuff, has now taken up a job as a real estate agent with Professionals Redcoats. The company’s director did not respond to request for comment.

According to the Real Estate Authority register, Parker has been licensed since May 24, 2021.

Alden Williams/Stuff Parker’s real estate profile states he worked for police for 28 years. (File photo)

Information about him on the company’s website states he previously served in the New Zealand Army and Air Force, and that he had recently ended a 28-year career with police.

“Marty’s focus throughout his career has been to provide community support and service, it’s this trait he has brought to real estate working with you,” the website says. “He now wants to transfer his skills to assist you in selling your home by making the process as seamless and trouble free as possible.”

Parker’s career included working in South Auckland and as a senior sergeant in Johnsonville, before moving to a position at Wellington Central station in 2009.

He held the senior position of inspector for at least 10 years.

Police have declined to comment on the matter, citing privacy on employment matters.

In an earlier response to an IPCA report on the matter, a police spokeswoman said the organisation was committed to ensuring a “safe environment and culture for all our staff.”

“We take any allegation of concerning or inappropriate behaviour extremely seriously.”

ROSA WOODS/STUFF A report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority detailed cases of female staff being called “bitches”, physical intimidation, and officers refusing to respond to calls for backup when staff felt they were at risk in the field.

The police code of conduct policy states staff should not engage in sexual or intimate relationships with someone met in a professional capacity if an imbalance of power exists. Sexual misconduct and bullying or harassment are deemed as “serious misconduct” in the policy.

According to police’s conflicts of interest policy, imbalances of power may exist in personal relationships between police employees, particularly if it's between an employee with a decision-making role with respect to another police employee.

“This is likely to include any relationship between police employees where there is a reporting line relationship, or between recruits and instructors. Such relationships should be reported so that steps can be taken to manage the resulting conflict of interest,” the policy states.

It is understood Parker was involved in relationships with staff under his command, but these were not declared.

Shannon Parker, founder of the New Zealand Police Conduct Association, said the public often expected a higher level of transparency and accountability for police and their behaviour.

“Although we would all like to know more in these cases, it is a credit to the IPCA that they publicly summarise cases where the employee has resigned before the conclusion so the public at least know the matter was taken seriously,” she said.

Employment law expert Max Whitehead said people at the centre of employment investigations sometimes resigned to avoid having to disclose being dismissed.

“Because they can put hand on heart (and say) 'no, I wasn't dismissed’,” Whitehead said.

“Is there justice in these processes? Sometimes not.”

sUPPLIED Max Whitehead, managing director of Whitehead Group Employment Solutions.

The police website states after being notified of a complaint or significant incident the matter is categorised by the IPCA and rated according to significance or seriousness of the allegation.

Investigations into employees can result in actions including re-training, performance management, a warning or dismissal.

“In some cases the employee will voluntarily resign or retire during the course of the investigation,” the website states.

Following a review of culture and bullying within police, a new reporting system was launched this year for staff called Kia Tū, to replace a previous process called Speak Up.

A report released in March by the IPCA stated police recognised their processes for responding to complaints and grievances were ineffective, uncoordinated, and lacked credibility.

In 2019, 51 complaints were made via the Speak Up process and 43 in 2020.

In the first five months of Kia Tū being launched in February, there were 33 concerns raised via the system, in which 53 “unacceptable behaviours” were identified, including 15 of bullying and 12 of inappropriate behaviour.