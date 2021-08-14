Cyclists pay respects to Olivia Podmore in memorial ride

The Christchurch cycling community turned out in force to pay their respects and remember the life of Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore.

Podmore, who represented New Zealand at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, died of a suspected suicide on Monday, following a social media post in which she outlined the hardships of elite level sport.

Olivia Podmore’s brother Mitchell and father Phil Podmore announced the ride on social media late Wednesday.

“Anyone who knew Liv, maybe met her once or twice, or even watched her journey and successes online and through social media, knows just how much Liv loved to ride her bike. She absolutely adored being on two wheels,” the social media post for the memorial ride said.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Olympic champion Eric Murray reflects on the loss of close friend Olivia Podmore.

Several hundred riders gathered at Princess Margaret Hospital and began the ride to Sumner just after 10am.

Mitchell Podmore​ wasn’t surprised by the turnout.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The memorial bike ride took place on Saturday.

“I knew it was going to be huge. Liv was brought up in Christchurch and every single person here had an impact on her life.”

Olivia Podmore’s mother Nienke Podmore​ said the cycling community in the city was massive and “like family”.

“(Olivia) has become a part of that family.”

She said the memorial ride had “brought us all together and it’s lovely.”

Hundreds of people mourned Podmore at her funeral service in Christchurch on Friday and Nienke Podmore said it was “over-whelming”.

Supplied/Stuff Olivia Podmore, an Olympic cyclist, died this week. A memorial cycle ride in Christchurch was attended by hundreds from the city’s cycling community who wanted to pay their respects to Olivia and support her family.

The family were “broken” by her death, Nienke Podmore said.

Rider Robert McIntyre said his daughter had grown up with Podmore and he wanted to support the family, who he described as “very giving and generous”.

Nick Rush, 16, and Kaitlyn Murray,17, from the Upper South Performance Hub said they wanted to pay their respects to Podmore by attending the ride.

Murray said there was support for young people in high performance programmes, but more avenues to access help would be helpful.

“Maybe just opening up those avenues, and the conversations around athletes struggling.”

Rush and Murray said they spent 11-12 hours cycling and three hours in the gym each week but did not put pressure on themselves over their performance.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Olivia Podmore’s brother, Mitch Podmore, arranged a memorial bike ride for his late sister Olivia Podmore.

“I ride to have fun. Obviously a good performance is always good and all that, but you don’t want to put too much pressure on yourself because then it won’t be fun,” Rush said.

Sports Minister Grant Robertson and Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle were among the mourners at Podmore’s funeral.

Olympic athletes in managed isolation in Christchurch – after returning from the Tokyo Games on Tuesday – were able to watch the service by livestream, as were friends in Cambridge, where she lived.

Podmore, who represented New Zealand at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was found dead in Cambridge on Monday. She was 24.

