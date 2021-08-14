Cyclists pay respects to Olivia Podmore in memorial ride
The Christchurch cycling community turned out in force to pay their respects and remember the life of Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore.
Podmore, who represented New Zealand at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, died of a suspected suicide on Monday, following a social media post in which she outlined the hardships of elite level sport.
Olivia Podmore’s brother Mitchell and father Phil Podmore announced the ride on social media late Wednesday.
READ MORE:
* New Zealand Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore dead at 24
* Tough conversations to come over athlete welfare after Olivia Podmore's death: Eric Murray
* Cycling New Zealand confirm world track championships squad
“Anyone who knew Liv, maybe met her once or twice, or even watched her journey and successes online and through social media, knows just how much Liv loved to ride her bike. She absolutely adored being on two wheels,” the social media post for the memorial ride said.
Several hundred riders gathered at Princess Margaret Hospital and began the ride to Sumner just after 10am.
Mitchell Podmore wasn’t surprised by the turnout.
“I knew it was going to be huge. Liv was brought up in Christchurch and every single person here had an impact on her life.”
Olivia Podmore’s mother Nienke Podmore said the cycling community in the city was massive and “like family”.
“(Olivia) has become a part of that family.”
She said the memorial ride had “brought us all together and it’s lovely.”
Hundreds of people mourned Podmore at her funeral service in Christchurch on Friday and Nienke Podmore said it was “over-whelming”.
The family were “broken” by her death, Nienke Podmore said.
Rider Robert McIntyre said his daughter had grown up with Podmore and he wanted to support the family, who he described as “very giving and generous”.
Nick Rush, 16, and Kaitlyn Murray,17, from the Upper South Performance Hub said they wanted to pay their respects to Podmore by attending the ride.
Murray said there was support for young people in high performance programmes, but more avenues to access help would be helpful.
“Maybe just opening up those avenues, and the conversations around athletes struggling.”
Rush and Murray said they spent 11-12 hours cycling and three hours in the gym each week but did not put pressure on themselves over their performance.
“I ride to have fun. Obviously a good performance is always good and all that, but you don’t want to put too much pressure on yourself because then it won’t be fun,” Rush said.
Sports Minister Grant Robertson and Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle were among the mourners at Podmore’s funeral.
Olympic athletes in managed isolation in Christchurch – after returning from the Tokyo Games on Tuesday – were able to watch the service by livestream, as were friends in Cambridge, where she lived.
Podmore, who represented New Zealand at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was found dead in Cambridge on Monday. She was 24.
Where to get help
-
1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
-
Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
-
Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
-
Lifeline 0800 543 354
-
Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
-
Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
-
Samaritans 0800 726 666
-
Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
-
Supporting Families in Mental Illness 0800 732 825
-
thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
-
What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
-
Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
-
If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
-
In a life-threatening situation, call 111.