Officer failed to give way at Wakefield intersection, investigation finds

The scene of a collision in September involving a police car at Wakefield, near Nelson.

A police officer received a $150 ticket and 20 demerit points after an investigation found he failed to give way at an intersection where his car hit a civilian vehicle in Wakefield, about 22km south of Nelson.

The crash happened about 10.30pm on September 19 at the intersection of Pigeon Valley Rd and Whitby Rd, which is part of State Highway 6. A statement last week from police says the officer was returning to Richmond at the time of the collision, after attending an emergency near Wakefield.

One police officer received minor injuries in the crash.

A resident, who heard the crash, was one of several people who rushed to help. On arrival, the resident saw two officers were out of the police car and appeared to be dazed. A man and a woman from the civilian vehicle also seemed shaken, the resident said at the time.

JOE LLOYD/STUFF Nelson Bays area commander Inspector Paul Borrell confirmed in October that police were investigating the September crash. (File photograph)

In response to questions from the Nelson Mail in October, Nelson Bays area ​commander Inspector Paul Borrell confirmed police were investigating the collision.

After follow-up questions from the Nelson Mail, police on Friday released a statement, saying the investigation found that the officer failed to give way.

“As a result, he was issued with an infringement notice, which was paid immediately,” the statement says. “We acknowledge that this was not up to the high standard of driving the public expects from police.”

After further questions, a police spokeswoman on Monday said the infringement notice fee was $150. The officer also received 20 demerit points and undertook “a refresher driver training session prior to undertaking duty driving again”.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority says it was notified by police of the incident at the time.

When the IPCA receives a complaint, including a notification from police, it has the power to either investigate a complaint itself; refer a complaint to the police for investigation by police; defer action; oversee a police investigation of any complaint; or decide to take no action.

“In this case, the investigation of the incident was undertaken by police themselves,” the IPCA says in an emailed statement to the Nelson Mail.