One person critically injured in house fire in Grey Lynn, Auckland

One person has critical injuries after a blaze at a property on Great North Rd in Auckland.

Two more are moderately injured, with all three taken to Auckland City Hospital, St John spokeswoman Siobhan Campbell said.

Fire crews were called to a fire at a block of flats at 5.40pm, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokeswoman Casey Cook said.

The fire was well-involved, measuring 20 metres by 5 metres, she said.

Six trucks attended the fire early on Saturday night, trying to extinguish the blaze.

FENZ and St John staff could be seen tending to people on the grass outside the properties at the time, a Stuff reporter at the scene said.

Four ambulances attended the incident, Campbell said.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Great North Road was cordoned off while crews fought the blaze.

The fire appeared to have started in a single-storey block of flats.

There was a lot of white smoke in the area, however it had dispersed by 6pm.

Great North Rd has now reopened.

A scene guard will remain in place overnight through to Sunday.

Fire investigators are working with Police to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire, and will return to the scene on Sunday morning.