One seriously injured after multi-car crash on Auckland's Northern Motorway

The Northern Motorway is down to one lane after a crash at Rosedale. (File photo)

One person is reported to be seriously injured after a multi-car crash on Auckland’s Northern Motorway.

The crash happened between the Greville Road on-ramp and Upper Harbour Highway off-ramp around 8pm, police said in a statement.

It's thought four more people sustained mild to moderate injuries.

The Northern Motorway is down to one lane following the crash at Rosedale on the North Shore.

Traffic travelling southbound is reported to be heavy and motorists are asked to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.