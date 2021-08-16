'We can help': Kiwi couple fundraise to help those displaced in Afghanistan

Bariz Shah and his wife, Saba Afrasyabi, an Afghani couple who set up a living memorial to the March 15 terror attack victims by financing 51 micro businesses in Afghanistan, is now fundraising to help those displaced by Taliban rule.

An Afghan Kiwi couple who raised money to bring 51 people out of poverty in Afghanistan in honour of Christchurch terror attack victims are now raising money for those displaced in the Taliban takeover.

Cantabrians Bariz Shah and Saba Afrasyabi are watching nervously as family and friends grapple with what conflict in their home country means for those left behind.

They were last in Afghanistan in late 2019 and early 2020 to help 51 people establish their own micro businesses with donated equipment, such as a sewing machines and materials, to provide a sustainable source of financial security.

They came up with the idea before the March 15, 2019, attack, but then decided to help 51 people specifically to link the project of hope to the victims and honour their memory.

Their crowdfunding effort raised more than the $20,000 goal, and the businesses were successfully started during their trip. They arrived home from the trip in time for the Covid-19 lockdown

Bariz, who moved to Aotearoa New Zealand 20 years ago, said he felt “pretty sick” watching as Afghanistan's “capital city fell overnight, and the whole country over a week”.

“My wife and I are in a state of shock, and we both have family in Afghanistan.

“We’re waiting to see what the response of Taliban is going to be.”

They hoped those from The 51 Project were safe, particularly since their businesses provided necessities for people, like selling food, fuel, and making reusable products from home.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Bariz Shah and Saba Afrasyabi spent three months in Afghanistan supporting 51 people to establish micro-businesses.

They were trying to get in contact with the 51 recipients to check on their safety.

“My heart goes out to not only those 51 people we helped, but everyone in Afghanistan in general.”

Speaking to their own families there, Bariz said there was uncertainty about what a future under Taliban rule would mean.

The banks had closed and were refusing to release people’s money overnight, he said.

They had now started another Givealittle page to raise money to help those displaced in Kabul after fleeing there from outlying regions being taking over by the Taliban. Any money raised would be given to support organisations on the ground.

The couple felt helpless from afar, and wanted to assist with the immediate needs of people there.

“We can help provide food and shelter, but we can’t provide safety.”

Bariz felt it was history repeating itself, after the “invasion” of the Soviets, and now Americans also leaving the nation in pieces.

“The situation in my country has not changed at all.”

He wanted to see New Zealand government show recognition for decisions made there, and consider those left behind.

During their last trip to Kabul, the couple filmed to create a documentary about the project, which they hoped to release soon.