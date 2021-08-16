Boy left with injured neck after rugby tackle made to wait 90 minutes for ambulance

A boy, 10, with a suspected neck injury had to wait for 90 minutes for an ambulance in Dunedin on Saturday. (File photo).

Hypothermia threatened as a 10-year-old Dunedin rugby player with a neck injury was made to wait 90 minutes for an ambulance, his coach says.

The boy was injured in a tackle during a game at Miller Park, home of Green Island Rugby Club, about 10.45am on Saturday, Taieri Junior Rugby Football Club president and coach Tim Guthrie said.

In severe pain and shock, the boy battled looming hypothermia as four separate calls were made to St John for assistance, and an ambulance arrived at 12.27pm – one hour and 32 minutes after the first call.

A St John spokesman said the boy’s injuries were not life-threatening and all ambulances were responding to “potentially life-threatening” incidents at the time.

The game was stopped after the injury and moved to another pitch to prevent unnecessarily moving the boy. Guthrie and two off-duty nurses wrapped him in blankets and stayed with him.

“Another 30 minutes and he could’ve had hypothermia ... it was three or four degrees,” Guthrie said.

“In today’s world, an hour and a half wait for an ambulance is pretty disgusting, really.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff St John says all of its ambulances were tending to “potentially life-threatening” call-outs at the time. (File photo).

The boy was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition, St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said.

He was admitted to the emergency department and left hospital on Saturday evening.

He was “very sore” but was recovering at home on Monday, Guthrie said, and had suffered no permanent damage to his neck or spine.

Guthrie said his gripe was not with the paramedics themselves, but the under-resourced system which put pressure on frontline staff every day.

“The people on the ground do a great job ... the structure is wrong, in my opinion.

“The hardest thing when it comes to spine injuries is we couldn’t move him, and he was lying on cold, wet ground.”

St John Coastal Otago territory manager Doug Third said the incident was not categorised as immediately life-threatening based on the information at hand.

“All available ambulances in the area were committed to potentially life-threatening, time-critical medical emergencies including shortness of breath and stroke.

“A clinical support officer continually reviewed the case and spoke with the patient’s support person, but it remained not immediately life-threatening.”

Dunedin has three ambulances currently under its network, Third said.

He said St John took patient welfare seriously and was sorry that the caller’s expectations were not met.

“We realise that any delay in an ambulance response can cause distress and it is not ideal for patients to be waiting for ambulances.”

St John is experiencing high demand for ambulance services across the country, with its workload last month the highest ever seen, Third said.

Patients who do not have a life-threatening condition often have to wait longer because of this increased demand, he said.

“We understand this can be frustrating for patients and their support persons, but it is the right approach to prioritise the most urgent and time-critical patients when all other resources are committed.”

As part of this year's Budget, St John received funding for additional frontline support, including an extra ambulance to support Mosgiel, Dunedin and South Otago, Third said.

The new ambulance starts service in December and would operate 18 hours a day, seven days a week.

St John would also be employing six new ambulance officers in Dunedin, he said.