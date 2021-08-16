Woman assaulted trying to flee violent partner

Wiremu Tumakere Thompson prevented his victim from leaving the house, assaulting her when she tried to get to her children.

A man assaulted his partner when she tried to reach her crying children, throwing her to the floor and preventing her from leaving the house.

Wiremu Tumakere Thompson, 26, was charged with two counts of assault, and charges of threatening behaviour and breaching a protection order at Nelson District Court.

Thompson appeared by audiovisual link from Hamilton, where he is currently living.

The police summary of facts described how the offending was sparked by an argument Thompson and his partner, the victim, had on the evening of 20 June, in the bedroom of their home.

Thompson began yelling, and followed the victim when she left the bedroom. When the children began to cry, the victim tried to go back into the bedroom to reach them.

Thompson blocked her way, saying, “no, you are not going in there.”

When the victim tried to get past , Thompson grabbed her by the shoulders and threw her onto her back on the lounge floor.

The argument continued, and the victim left the house, Thompson locked her out, but then began to shout at her. She came back inside, telling Thompson she didn’t feel safe.

Thompson repeated that she couldn't leave, blocking her exit.

Thompson punched the side of the fridge, an incident witnessed by the children. The victim took them back to the bedroom, but when they began to cry, she tried to return to them. However, Thompson blocked her, then threw her onto the floor with greater force than the last time.

When the victim tried to leave with her phone, Thompson told her if she rang the police, he would “smash” the phone.

She left her phone and started to walk to the neighbours, but then doubled back to collect her children.

Thompson told her “you ain’t going nowhere”, then pushed the woman, who was holding their 18-month-old child, into the fridge.

“In despair and fearful for the safety of her children, the victim stood in the lounge trying to find a way out,” the summary said.

When she opened the rear door, Thompson pulled the toddler from her arms.

Thompson told the police he had got angry after an argument over parenting issues and said he pushed the victim “as she kept coming at him”.

Ten days later, Thompson was served with a protection order.

On July 7, he went to the victim's address and parked opposite. His shouting alerted the victim, who looked outside. When she saw it was Thompson, she ducked behind the window.

Another occupant of the house told him to leave, which he did.

Judge Jo Rielly convicted Thompson on his charges. She bailed him to a Hamilton address, on condition he would not return to the South Island unless it was for restorative justice or for court appearances.

Ahead of his October 5 sentencing, she ordered a pre-sentence report, a victim impact statement and a referral for restorative justice.